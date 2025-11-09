Musician Molimisi Baaitsi, known as Dr Nel, was buried on Saturday, 8 November 2025, at Botshabelo Village in Lephalale

The Lekompo artist was reportedly murdered last weekend, and his lifeless body was found on Sunday, 2 November 2025, in his village

South Africans took to TikTok over the weekend to comment on videos of his funeral service

Limpopo-born artist Molimisi Baaitsi, known as Dr Nel, trended on social media over the weekend when a large number of people fell at his graveyard due to reported restrictions on entering his burial site.

The popular musician, who was confirmed dead on Sunday, 2 November 2025, was laid to rest at his home in Botshelo Village in Lephalale.

Molimisi Baaitsi's family reportedly made headlines when they asked for donations on social media.

Social media user Motubatse0 shared videos on his TikTok account of people being pushed and falling at Dr Nel's funeral service over the weekend.

"This is how people entered the graveyard. Dr Nel's funeral," he captioned the video.

The TikToker shares a video on his TikTok account of a man called Master Kortes, who was also present at Dr Nel's funeral service.

"Master Kortes at Dr Nel's funeral," he captioned the video.

Social media responds to Dr Nel's funeral videos

Makemiso mphuthi commented:

"Dr Nel ona phela le batho," (Dr Nel was a people's person). RIP💔💔💔."

NEW ERA 💖 said:

"💔💔💔 Wena mmolai o ikutlwa bjang ka dillong tsa batho ba bantshi so?" 😭😭😭😭😭😭 (How does the killer feel seeing all these people burying him?)

Matau Haba Seakamela wrote:

"Rest in peace, Dr Nel."

Bethina reacted:

"Master Kortes, I trust you. 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Tjontjontjo commented:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂Prophet Tshepo no 2."

Pvk023 said:

"He knows Dr Nel's soul is in his small room."

MusaWaHosi12 replied:

"I wish nkebe le tlala so kadi event tsa Dr Nel, 💔" (I wish you were this full at Dr Nel's events).

LION & LAMB wrote:

"It’s true that people love you when you’re dead😒😒😒."

King David 🤴 👑 commented:

"I'm sure diphiri be di re di gana ba go se apare botse ba tsena🤔," (I am sure the grave diggers refused certain people to enter the graveside).

Lt. Col wrote:

"He died for R5000?"

Natinice commented:

"Jo, le finiral ya kgosi a go tlale sooo😳😳😳😳," (even a king's funeral is never this full).

KamoTee wrote:

"Dr Nel o bolokegile, maaka a botse xem. (Dr Nel had a great funeral, I don't wanna lie) 😭❤❤🙏🏼May his soul rest in peace."

Baloi Notice said:

"To us who only know him after his death. RIP poi."

@Ndile-malindise wrote:

"Eish, Dr Nel ban.💔💔Rest in peace🕊️🕊️🕊️."

user6826675076285Mamzo reacted:

"Jo keutlwile bohloko Dr Nel, sehloho sesekana?😭😭😭" (I am hurt by the way Dr Nel died).

Peter Moloto responded:

"Ohloka Prof Tshepo, this one is not make sure," (he needs Prof Tshepo. This doesn't make sense).

Premier asks SA to pray for Kharishma at Dr Nel's funeral

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, asked South Africans to pray for Kharishma, who is in hospital.

Ramathuba attended the funeral of late musician Dr Nel, who was buried on Saturday, 8 November 2025.

South Africans took to social media to pay tribute to Dr Nel and to thank Ramathuba for her message.

