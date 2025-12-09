Limpopo-born artist Kahrishma has responded to Kaycherlow's car crash, which occurred over the weekend in Zebediela

Kaycherlow, who is reportedly receiving treatment, is the latest Limpopo musician this year to get involved in a car accident

Fans of the artist commented on Kaycherlow's car accident on social media on Sunday, 7 December 2025

Lekompo star Kharishma responds to Kaycherlow's car crash.

Source: Twitter

Popular musician Kharishma has reacted to fellow Lekompo star Morwakhalo Kkwinana, aka Kaycherlow's, recent car accident.

Limpopo star Melita “Kharishma” Mogale was involved in a tragic car accident on Friday morning, 31 October 2025, which claimed the life of her driver.

Lekompo musician Kharishma, who is also recovering from a car accident, shared in an interview with The Citizen on Monday, 8 December 2025, that she's grateful Kaycherlow is alive.

“KayCherlow NNL is a brother to us… We’re grateful he’s alive,” said musician Kharisma.

The publication adds that Kaycherlow survived the car crash and he's receiving treatment after the serious accident in Zebediela, Limpopo province, on Sunday, 7 November 2025.

News channel @LimpChronicle shared on its X account on Sunday, 7 December 2025, that the artist was reportedly on his way to perform at a local pub in Zebediela when the car crash occurred.

South Africans respond to the musician's accident

@STC185 said:

"More like what have they done... I'm worried about them, kubi shem, (it's bad). That small room of theirs is killing them."

@GraceM_fanpage wrote:

"That's why they have sober drivers. Artists shouldn't drive themselves; road managers are a must, and what you just mentioned is called a rider; every artist has one. Some don't want alcohol, and if performing out of the province and no gigs, then you have to get accommodation."

@MdkBros replied:

"No man, this is definitely weird. Are they all getting their rituals done from one place?"

@MoloiNoks commented:

"Bayathakathana laba, ayikho into enje," (This is witchcraft).

@lekoloanemanam2 said:

"These artists must get drivers."

@nicholettkgobe wrote:

"I agree...Like every 2nd week gonale (there's) an accident involving a lekompo artist. A se di sacrifice mara"

@Buntu_Bokweni replied:

"What's going on? Are they reckless on the road? It's like every month, Lekompo artists are involved in car accidents, or the roads are terrible?"

@Real_Precious_M reacted:

"This is my village, what’s going on with Lekompo artists mara?"

@MathulaNat45238 wrote:

"The best way to die in Limpopo is an accident. The witches that side operate like that. I was in Groblersdal some time when I saw a whole blue GLE 63 coupe upside down."

Kharishma comments on Kaycherlow's car accident.

Kharishma's Family breaks their silence

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular Lekompo musician Kharishma was fighting for her life in the hospital after she was involved in a tragic car crash.

The family of the artist has opened up about the accident that occurred at the intersection of Grobler and Magazyn Streets in Polokwane.

South Africans took to social media over the weekend to wish Kharishma a speedy recovery.

