The two brothers who were arrested in Eswatini for the murder of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane appeared in court

Siyabonga Ndimande and Malusi Ndimande appeared at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday, 10 April 2026

Both AKA and Tibz were murdered in February 2023, outside a restaurant in Florida Road, Durban

The two murder accused brothers in the AKA and Tibz's murder trial have abandoned bail. Image: Akaworldwide, Tibz

Source: Instagram

The Ndimande brothers, who were arrested in Eswatini for the murders of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and his friend Tebello Tibz' Motsoane, have abandoned their bail applications.

Ndimande brothers abandon bail

On their latest appearance at the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday, 10 April 2026, Siyabonga Ndimande and Malusi Ndimande decided not to proceed with applying for bail.

According to EWN, KwaZulu-Natal’s National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) spokesperson, Natasha Kara, revealed that they changed their minds on applying for bail.

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“On their last appearance, they advised that they would want to make a bail application. However, in court today [Thursday], the accused abandoned their bail application.”

The brothers are among the seven men accused of playing their parts in the murder of the Fela In Versace hitmaker and his former business partner and chef, Tibz. Following their shocking murders on 10 February 2023, the Ndimande siblings reportedly fled to Eswatini, where they were later extradited in 2025.

Their indictments will be served on Friday, 17 April 2026.

Five of the accused were arrested in the country, and they are Muziwenkosi Harvey Gwabeni, Lindokuhle Ndimande, Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Siyanda Myeza, and Lindani Ndimande. Together, they are being held at Ebhongweni prison in Kokstad as they await trial.

AKA and Tibz’s murder-accused have abandoned their bail bid. Image: Tibz, Akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Trial date set for July 2026

Briefly News reported in August 2025 that the NPA had announced the trial dates for AKA's murder.

The NPA announced that the first session of the trial will begin on 20 July 2026 and continue until 21 August 2026. The second session will begin on 5 October 2026 and continue until 6 November 2026.

The pre-trial had been moved to 19 June 2026, for the appointment of a trial judge and to conclude more pre-trial proceedings, reported The Witness. It is understood that the state would be expected to bring in 45 witnesses to testify when the trial proceeds.

Lynn Forbes attends murder case for the 1st time

In more AKA murder case updates, Briefly News previously reported that the rapper's mother had attended the trial for the very first time. After finding the strength, Lynn attended her very first court proceeding on Tuesday, 25 November 2025.

Ever since the case was moved to the Durban High Court, Lynn showed up, and she spoke to the media, expressing gratitude for the prosecutors in her son's murder case.

"I really appreciate it. I can only imagine all the hours that must go into all of this, and I don’t envy any of you, but thank you very much; you are appreciated. Thank you," she said.

Source: Briefly News