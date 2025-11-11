AKA’s Mom Lynn Forbes Reacts to Ndimande Brothers Siyabonga and Malusi’s Arrival in SA
- AKA's mom, Lynn Forbes, shared her thoughts on the Ndimande brothers, Siyabonga and Malusi's arrival in South Africa
- Ahead of their long-awaited court appearance, Lynn said it was a sombre moment which would only bring answers and not her son back
- Her message resonated with her online supporters, who sent words of comfort as they await the anticipated trial
Lynn Forbes broke her silence after the Ndimande brothers, Siyabonga and Malusi, finally returned to South Africa.
The brothers' long-awaited extradition from eSwatini was successful after they finally arrived in the country on Tuesday morning, 11 November 2025, ahead of an anticipated trial with five of the accused in the AKA and Tibz murder case.
The seven men are accused of being behind the deaths of rapper Kiernan Forbes and his former manager, Tebello Motsoane, on 10 February 2023. Five of the accused were arrested in South Africa, while the Ndimande brothers reportedly fled to eSwatini to escape their many alleged crimes.
Before they arrived in South Africa, the brothers, who are facing murder charges, fought long to avoid extradition, claiming they feared for their lives. The process of their deportation was long and tedious.
In an Instagram post, AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, said their arrival was a sombre reminder that her son was not coming back.
"If you were the one coming home today, that would be justice for me. Everything else is just process. This South African air is suffocating today. I cannot breathe."
She shared a throwback picture of herself and the late rapper in happier times, sitting at a dinner table. It's one of the many posts Lynn has posted, reflecting on her son's life and legacy with fond memories.
On 26 September, she shared photos of herself posing beside AKA's grave, and in another, she wore a Supamega shirt while speaking on a podium. In one of the pictures, Lynn is seen wearing black, leaning over a casket presumed to be AKA's, with flowers surrounding it.
Her post brought feelings of sympathy and comfort from her online supporters as they collectively grieved with her and awaited the next stage of the trial, which has been set for 20 July 2026.
See Lynn Forbes' Instagram post below.
Social media reacts to Lynn Forbes' post
Fans and AKA's celebrity friends expressed sympathy for Lynn Forbes and her family.
Rapper L-Tido said:
"We love you, aunty Lynn."
Reality TV star Jennifer Bala comforted Lynn Forbes:
"I’m so sorry, my Lynn, I didn’t even know until now. Sending much love and loads of hugs. As much as we all want them to be brought to justice, the trauma and damage are irreversible, so I pray you find strength and peace to breathe and keep going."
khadijah_enigma wrote:
"Sending you so much love, prayer and light, my friend."
Late rapper Riky Rick's wife, Bianca Naidoo, posted:
"Sending you the BIGGEST love."
kistphotography added:
"We love you so much, Lynn."
nelaolange was shattered:
"Oh, mama. We mourn with you."
Tony Forbes breaks his silence on the Ndimande brothers
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared AKA's father, Tony Forbes' reaction to the Ndimande brothers' arrival in South Africa.
He expressed optimism that justice would be served when Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande and their five co-accused go on trial.
