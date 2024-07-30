The brothers linked to AKA and Tibz's murders are reportedly living in fear for their lives

The defence for the Ndimande siblings is said to have requested to have them kept in Eswatini and not extradited to South Africa

Meanwhile, the five other suspects implicated in the assassinations were denied bail

The Ndimande brothers are said to be in fear for their lives and requested to be kept in Eswatini as opposed to being extradited to South Africa to stand trial for their alleged crime.

Ndimande brothers speak out

Months after Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande were captured in Eswatini allegedly hiding out, the courts are in the process of having them deported to South Africa.

The brothers are suspected to have been involved in AKA and Tibz's murders in 2023, in which they managed to flee the country while their co-accused were arrested.

As they await an update on the extradition application, ZiMoja reports that the legal counsel representing the brothers claimed that they were in fear for their lives because of the allegations made against them by South African authorities.

Moreover, the defence requested that the brothers be kept in Eswatini instead of taken to South Africa.

This wouldn't be the first time the Ndimande brothers made requests in their case. Briefly News reported on their extradition demands, which they asked to be handed over to correctional services officials instead of the SAPS.

