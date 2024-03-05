The two murder suspects linked to AKA and Tibz's murder are expected to face trial in an Eswatini court

The brothers, who were said to have been hiding out in Eswatini before being arrested, will appear at the Manzini Magistrate's Court

Moreover, the men made several demands ahead of being extradited to South Africa

The brothers implicated in AKA's murder are set to appear in the Manzini Magistrates Court. Images: Instagram/ akaworldwide, Getty Images/ Chris Ryan

The two brothers implicated in AKA and Tibz's murders are expected to appear in the Manzini Magistrate's Court in Eswatini. The suspects were captured in Eswatini in late February 2024 and are in the process of being deported to South Africa to stand trial for the high-profile case.

AKA murder suspects to appear in court

As AKA and Tibz's murder investigation continues, it has been revealed through a timeline that several suspects have been arrested in connection to the murder.

Brothers, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, were arrested and taken into custody in Eswatini on 23 February 2024.

The pair were said to have been hiding out in Eswatini and, according to reports, are connected to AKA and Tibz's murder of 10 February 2023.

According to IOL, the Ndimande brothers are expected to appear at the Manzini Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 5 March 2024, possibly for charges of remaining in Eswatini without valid documents.

As per reports, the South African Police Service is also working to have the men extradited to South Africa to stand trial with the other suspects.

Take from Newzroom Afrika, the two suspects have demanded that their lawyers be present every step of the way upon being deported.

The men are also said to have asked to be handed over to correctional services officials and not the SAPS:

What you need to know about AKA's murder investigation

AKA and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were murdered in Durban on 10 February 2023

In September 2023, the minister of the SAPS claimed they were close to cracking the case after identifying suspects

Two suspects in the murder were reportedly arrested while hiding out in Eswatini

The faces and names of five of the suspects were released to the public as they stood trial in South Africa for the murders

The mastermind of the operation was reportedly awarded nearly a million rands for the hit

Murder suspects' hideout revealed

The suspects captured in Eswatini were said to have been hiding out in Mbabane Zone 4.

In a video shared by Newzroom Afrika, the suspects lived in a modest house and, according to other community members, didn't raise any flags.

Some members of the community noted that the men often hosted parties and upcoming realising that the police were hot on their trail, most retreated and took all their belongings:

Extradition of AKA murder suspects faces delay

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details behind the extradition of AKA's murder suspects who were arrested in Eswatini.

It's believed that there may be a delay in having the suspects extradited to South Africa, seeing that an application has not been made.

