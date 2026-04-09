Legendary Ladysmith Black Mambazo member Albert Mazibuko's family has paid tribute to him this week following his passing at the age of 77

The long-standing Ladysmith Black Mambazo passed away on Sunday, 5 April 2026, after a short illness

South Africans and fans of the award-winning group paid tribute to Mazibuko on social media this week

Legendary Ladysmith Black Mambazo singer Albert Mazibuko's brother remembers him. Image: IOL_Lifestyle

Source: Facebook

The family of legendary Ladysmith Black Mambazo artist Albert Mazibuko has opened up about his last days before his recent passing on Sunday, 5 April 2026.

Mazibuko's family recently announced his memorial and funeral details in a statement on social media.

Mazibuko's brother, Abednego Mazibuko, revealed in an interview with Drum Magazine on 7 April 2026, that the musician was with his family in his last days before he passed away on Sunday, 5 April 2026.

"We were hoping that he was still going to come back from the hospital and be with his family," says the artist's brother.

The family also reveals that the late singer was enquiring about an update on the group, who are currently touring in the United States of America. The Mazibuko family is reportedly not coping with the passing of Albert, who was a pillar of the family, as well as a father and grandfather in the family.

Social media user @SphiweMhlambi paid tribute to the musician on his X account in April 2026.

"Rest in peace, bab’ Albert Mazibuko, a beloved singer who dedicated over fifty years to the soulful melodies of Ladysmith Black Mambazo. His cousin, ubab’ Joseph Shabalala, founded the group in 1960 and invited ubab’ Mazibuko to join the group in 1969. Throughout his life, Bab’ Mazibuko contributed to the remarkable journey that included winning five Grammy Awards and sharing their rich tradition with the world," he wrote.

South Africans pay tribute to Mazibuko

Mpumelelo Mbhense wrote:

"This marks the end of an era. He was the last man standing. May your soul rest in power, Baba Mdletshe Albert Walktall Mazibuko: Abezizww ngeke bayiqede."

Jonel Verwey Hudson reacted:

I am sorry to hear about his passing. His voice will be missed. He was a very special person. RIP."

Nomcebo PhindiBrown Mokoena said:

"Happy for the chance to have worked with him while he was alive. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Jabulani Mazibuko responded:

"The only man who has ever sat me down and taught me how to be a man, may your soul rest in peace, Manzezulu."

James Mwai commented:

"Oh, he was of the greatest acapela band in Africa. I still love their music to date. May he rest in peace."

The family of Ladysmith Black Mambazo member Albert Mazibuko remembers his last days. Image: GettyImages

Source: Instagram

Lebo M to honour late Ladysmith Black Mambazo musician Joseph Shabalala with Durban Tribute Concert

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African award-winning composer Lebo M announced a tribute concert dedicated to Ladysmith Black Mambazo member Joseph Shabalala.

There is a star-studded lineup for the show, which is going to take place in KwaZulu-Natal, Durban.

Lebo M feels as though the country owes the late Ladysmith Black Mambazo singer an acknowledgement for his immense contribution to the arts.

Source: Briefly News