On Monday, 6 April 2026, Ladysmith Black Mambazo issued a statement confirming the death of one of its founding members

In a statement released on its official Facebook page, the award-winning choral group confirmed details of Albert Mazibuko's passing

Fans and peers flooded social media with tributes and condolences, remembering his kindness and impact

Ladysmith Black Mambazo confirmed the passing of Albert Mazibuko. Image: Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Source: Facebook

South Africa has been plunged into mourning again following the death of one of the founding members of one of the country’s award-winning choral groups.

Taking to its official Facebook page on Monday, 6 April 2026, Ladysmith Black Mambazo announced the death of its founding member, Albert Mazibuko.

In the lengthy announcement, the group, which received a prestigious Ukhozi FM award, shared that Mazibuko had passed away on Sunday, 5 April 2026.

“Dear Friends. It is with immense sadness that we tell you that our brother, Albert Mazibuko, has left us this Easter Sunday to be with his saviour in heaven. Mdletshe Albert Mazibuko, or just ‘Albert’ to anyone who ever met him, was the best of the best,” the announcement read.

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The group shared that Albert Mazibuko was one of the founding members of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, together with the group's late leader Joseph Shabalala.

“Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder, Joseph Shabalala, asked Albert to join his singing group in 1969, and for the next 55 years, that’s right, 55 years, Albert was a member of Ladysmith Black Mambazo. He was Joseph's ‘right-hand man.’ When Joseph retired in 2014, it was Albert who became the wise elder for the younger members of the group,” the post further read.

Read the full post below:

In another post, Ladysmith Black Mambazo shared Albert Mazibuko’s death details. The group said Mazibuko passed away after a short illness, surrounded by family. The post was captioned:

“Our brother, Albert Mazibuko, passed away today, surrounded by family, after a short illness.”

See the post below:

SA mourns Ladysmith Black Mambazo's star's death

Social media users flooded the comments with condolence messages and tributes to the late Albert Mazibuko.

Here are some of the comments:

Lauren Dineen said:

“So sad! In the few conversations I’ve had with Albert, he was a wonderful man!”

Matsobane Seloi recalled:

“He doubled up as spokesperson both nationally and internationally. He would conduct interviews with Bab Shabalala, and Baba would say to him... a o mophendule! It was sooooo lovely!”

Leeza Watstein Mota said:

“What a sweet soul we've lost. I had the pleasure of working with Albert on THE SONG OF JACOB ZULU at Steppenwolf Theatre, so many years ago. I am so sorry to hear this. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest, my friend ... 🎶 🎶. Forever in my heart and memory.”

Vusi W Maseko remarked:

“Very disappointing news in the morning. Condolences to the Mazibuko family and relatives. He was one of the strong pillars of the Ladysmith Black Mambazo members.”

SA mourned the death of Ladysmith Black Mambazo star. Image: Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Source: Facebook

Late Ladysmith Black Mambazo star’s sons fight over his legacy

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that drama ensued amongst the sons of the late Ladysmith Black Mambazo legend Joseph Shabalala.

The eldest son, Nkosinathi Shabalala, came forward and revealed that he had been sidelined from his father's legacy and that his brothers allegedly committed fraud.

Source: Briefly News