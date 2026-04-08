On Wednesday, 8 April 2026, Ladysmith Black Mambazo announced when and where Albert Mazibuko's memorial service and funeral will be held

This came days after the multi-Grammy Award-winning acapella group confirmed Mazibuko's death

In a statement, the group revealed why funeral and memorial service arrangements were delayed

Ladysmith Black Mambazo announced Albert Mazibuko's funeral and memorial dates. Image: Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Source: Facebook

Award-winning choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo has confirmed the funeral details of one of its founding members, Albert Mazibuko.

The group previously confirmed Mazibuko’s passing in a heartfelt Facebook post shared on Monday, 6 April 2026.

As promised in its statement announcing Albert Mazibuko’s death, Ladysmith Black Mambazo confirmed when the memorial and funeral for one of its members would be held.

Albert Mazibuko's memorial and funeral details confirmed

In a statement shared with Briefly News on Wednesday, 8 April 2026, the group expressed gratitude to its fans, media houses and every South African for their support during this difficult period.

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“Ladysmith Black Mambazo, together with the family of Albert Mazibuko, wish to express our deepest gratitude to the media houses, supporters, and all South Africans who have offered their love, prayers, and condolences during this time of profound loss. Your support does not go unnoticed and is deeply felt by all whose lives Albert touched,” part of the statement reads.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, which was previously honoured by Ukhozi FM, said that because of it was on tour in the United States they could not have the funeral service sooner.

“The group is currently on international tour and is scheduled to return to South Africa this coming Sunday, 12 April 2026. Due to these commitments, it has been impossible to hold the funeral services sooner. We are grateful for the patience and understanding shown during this period,” the statement further reads.

The group shared that Albert Mazibuko’s memorial service will be held on Wednesday, 15 April 2026 at CFCI – 54 King Dinuzulu Road, Berea, Durban.

“The confirmed arrangements are as follows: Memorial Service: Date: Wednesday, 15 April 2026. Time: 10:00 AM. Venue: CFCI – 54 King Dinuzulu Road, Berea, Durban, 4001, South Africa,” the statement reads.

Albert Mazibuko’s funeral service will be held on Saturday, 18 April at Estcourt in Entabamhlophe.

“Funeral Service: Date: Saturday, 18 April 2026. Venue: Estcourt, Entabamhlophe. (Emambazweni). We kindly request continued prayers for Albert's family and the Ladysmith Black Mambazo family as we prepare to honour his extraordinary life and legacy. Hamba kahle, Mwelase. Your harmony endures,” the statement concluded.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo shared Albert Mazibuko's funeral details. Image: Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Source: Facebook

Tributes pour in for Albert Mazibuko

In a post shered on the Ladysmith Black Mambazo official Facebook page, the group's manager, Mitch Goldstein reacted to Albert Mazibuko's death.

"This past Sunday, as the group was preparing for a concert in Madison, Wisconsin, I received the text message from Albert's wife saying Albert was gone. I had been dreading this moment but understood it was going to come sooner than later. Albert had been sick recently and it was unlikely that he would recover," part of the tribute reads.

Read the full post below:

Ladysmith Black Mambazo searches for new talent

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Ladysmith Black Mambazo hosted a talent show in August 2024.

The multi-Grammy award-winning group hosted the talent show to unearth aspiring Isicathamiya and acapella artists.

Source: Briefly News