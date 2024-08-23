Legendary music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo gear up for their upcoming talent show in August 2024

The multi-Grammy award-winning group is hosting the talent show to unearth aspiring Isicathamiya and acapella artists

The group's manager, Xolani Majozi, mentioned that they have partnered with Gallo Records to ensure that the young artists who'll be discovered at the talent show receive professional training for their music

Multi-Grammy Award-winning Scathamiya group Lady Blacksmith Mambazo is planning something to benefit many aspiring artists.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo to host talent show at their hometown

Celebrating their 64 years in the music industry, the legendary music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo will host a talent show under their academy to discover aspiring Isicathamiya and acapella artists to help them kickstart their music careers.

The talent show will occur on Saturday, 31 August 2024, at the Ladysmith Civic Hall in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to TshisaLIVE, the group's manager, Xolani Majozi, mentioned that the Grammy-award-winning academy has partnered with Gallo Records to help the artists discovered from the talent show with professional training and recording opportunities for their music careers.

He said:

"This year, the academy has partnered with Gallo Record Company to ensure the discovered artists receive professional training, recording opportunities and maximum exposure for their music.

"Ladysmith Black Mambazo invites all aspiring Isicathamiya and a cappella artists to participate in this talent search. Selected groups will undergo a comprehensive training programme, culminating in the recording and promotion of their music."

