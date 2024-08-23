Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s Talent Show Set to Discover Aspiring Isicathamiya Artists
- Legendary music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo gear up for their upcoming talent show in August 2024
- The multi-Grammy award-winning group is hosting the talent show to unearth aspiring Isicathamiya and acapella artists
- The group's manager, Xolani Majozi, mentioned that they have partnered with Gallo Records to ensure that the young artists who'll be discovered at the talent show receive professional training for their music
Multi-Grammy Award-winning Scathamiya group Lady Blacksmith Mambazo is planning something to benefit many aspiring artists.
Ladysmith Black Mambazo to host talent show at their hometown
Celebrating their 64 years in the music industry, the legendary music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo will host a talent show under their academy to discover aspiring Isicathamiya and acapella artists to help them kickstart their music careers.
The talent show will occur on Saturday, 31 August 2024, at the Ladysmith Civic Hall in KwaZulu-Natal.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
According to TshisaLIVE, the group's manager, Xolani Majozi, mentioned that the Grammy-award-winning academy has partnered with Gallo Records to help the artists discovered from the talent show with professional training and recording opportunities for their music careers.
He said:
"This year, the academy has partnered with Gallo Record Company to ensure the discovered artists receive professional training, recording opportunities and maximum exposure for their music.
"Ladysmith Black Mambazo invites all aspiring Isicathamiya and a cappella artists to participate in this talent search. Selected groups will undergo a comprehensive training programme, culminating in the recording and promotion of their music."
Zola 7 set to release Eponym: The Zola 7 Documentary as legendary Kwaito star charts his musical journey
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African music icon Zola 7 sent waves of excitement through his fans when he announced the forthcoming release of his documentary called Eponym: The Zola 7 Documentary.
Zola 7, known for his impactful contributions to the music industry, expressed his profound gratitude for the journey he's undertaken and the influence his career has had.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za