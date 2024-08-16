Gospel star Dumi Mkokstad and Gqom star DJ Tira have finally made peace

This was after the two giant stars disagreed on the Celebrity Soccer Games in July 2024

DJ Tira went on his social media page and shared pictures of him with the Gospel singer

Dumi and DJ Tira have made peace.

Source: Instagram

South African giants DJ Tira and Dumi Mkokstad have made headlines once again after their heated altercation that took place at the Celebrity Soccer Games 2024 in July.

DJ Tira and Dumi Mkokstad make peace

Gqom star and record label boss DJ Tira and Gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad have buried their hatchets and made peace after their disagreement on the field in July 2024.

Recently, Makoya Bearing shared some nice pictures of him posing with the Gospel star on his Instagram page. This all happened after Dumi frowned at Tira’s manipulative strategy, which was utilised for the soccer game; he revealed that the Durban-based DJ went against the rules by using more than expected professional soccer players for the Gqom team.

DJ Tira captioned the pictures:

"Yima whoooo @dumi_mkokstadsa."

See the post below:

Previously, Big Zulu has taken to social media to apologise to Gospel artist Dumi Mkokstad for his lack of respect and "gamesmanship" earlier. Some fans and followers of the stars had called for the former to apologise after a video of their heated exchange went viral on Monday, 22 July.

He said:

"Good day, bafwethu. Are you well? I want to get into the discussion about [Saturday's] game. But, let's please calm down [as] lots went wrong. OK, bafwethu, first of all, I won't waste your time, I'll be brief."

Sjava responds cheekily over Celebrity Soccer Games' absence

In related news, Briefly News reported that singer and rapper Sjava had a cheeky response to a troll who seemed to rub him off the wrong way after tagging the entertainer in a social media post.

With the musicians whom some, perhaps, expected to see, Sjava's non-participation seemed jarring at the annual Celebrity Soccer Games.

