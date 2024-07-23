Rapper Sjava did not mince his words in response to a troll quizzing him over his Celebrity Soccer Games absence

The match pitted Gospel, Gqoma and Maskandi celebrity teams, with tempers flaring over Gqom's unfair advantage

As expected, Mzansi could not contain their amusement and took to the comments section to react to the hilarity

Sjava, who did not partake in the Celebrity Soccer Games, had quite the response when asked why by a troll. Images: @langton and @Sjava_atm

Singer and rapper Sjava had a cheeky response to a troll who seemed to rub him off the wrong way after tagging the entertainer in a social media post.

The musician was a notable absentee from the annual Celebrity Soccer Games at the Tsakane Stadium on Saturday, 20 July.

Sjava hits back at troll

The event pitted four teams — hip-hop, Gospel, Maskandi and Gqom — against each other in a heated battle.

With the musicians whom some, perhaps, expected to see, Sjava's non-participation seemed jarring.

In his post, the poster wrote:

"Hawu, nkabi yami, bengithi ngizokubona la udlala ibhola. Udlalela eze hip-hop."

The poster, translating the post in English, noted that he was expecting to see Sjava playing at the tournament.

However, Sjava, without taking the long route, simply stated:

"One of the rules says no professionals are allowed to play in the tournament."

The short but fiery response was enough to tickle Mzansi's fancy as Sjava clearly alluded to himself as being a football pro.

Many saw this as sarcastic, as he had never played professional but amateur football.

However, in the end, he did well to avoid playing as tensions erupted later on during the final.

A visibly agitated Big Zulu (hip-hop) seemed to verbally attack Dumi Mkokstad (Gospel) over a complaint about the other team's unfair play, emasculating him and hurling insults in a now-viral video.

Netizens have hearty laugh

Mzansi was thoroughly entertained by Sjava's clapback and raced to the comments for a hearty laugh.

Briefly News looks at some of the responses to Sjava's post.

@Collen_KM wrote:

"uDumi bezokwata kabi if you were there."

@IamBonkosi_SA said:

"U Zonke we Stella Stars."

@Sli_Simelane commented:

"Yazi, I'm having a bad week and crying, but this just made me laugh a bit."

@SiphoMakeleni1 noted:

"Ei, konje, uke wadlalela i-Tiger Boys."

Big Zulu, Dumi Mkokstad clash ss Gqom and Gospel go head to head

In related news, Briefly News reported that Gospel and hip-hop went head-to-head in more ways than the on-field play when Mzansi music stars gathered for the Celebrity Soccer Games at the weekend.

The event became heated when the teams comprising Gospel and Gqom musicians met in the final following earlier fixtures with Maskandi and hip-hop.

