Former Scandal! star Sonia Mbele discusses her relationship with her former Zimbabwean helper

Mbele had social media buzzing when she opened up about losing her house manager while working on Generations

Fans of the legendary actress commented on her recent video interview on social media

'Generations' Star Sonia Mbele Reveals how She Lost her Zimbabwean House Manager

Source: Getty Images

Former Generations actress Sonia Mbele recently sparked a debate on social media when she opened up about her helper leaving her after 14 years.

The former Scandal! actress previously trended online when she denied reports that she used muthi.

The legendary actress also recently celebrated online when she was named brand ambassador for Kasi FM.

Social media user mphopulse shared a video of the actress on his TikTok account, revealing why Mbele's helper left.

In the interview, Mbele says she has a long history with Zimbabweans, as her former house manager was from there.

"My first house manager was from Zimbabwe; she was with me for years. Jennifer raised my children. I even took her to cooking class; she did a course in house management. She did it all; she was a chef," says Mbele.

The actress also reveals that her former house manager worked for her while she was acting on Generations, and that she left her to start a business back in Zimbabwe.

Social media users comment on Mbele's interview

Elijah said:

"To all Zimbabweans who are faithful and hardworking, God bless you. You make us to be great Nation."

Afrikanus replied:

"Yo, those people can be very good. I was dealing with homework with my kids. Very good at maths. I nearly cried when she left."

User1947863772081 wrote:

"My kids' nanny is a Zimbabwean. I have been with her for 8 years. She is so good that my kids even prefer her over me when we go to the mall, both of them holding Aunty Edith's hands. Sometimes, I feel jealous of the bond, but on the other side, I am grateful to have her."

MissJames Crypto Q🇳🇦 responded:

"I know Jennifer was very hurt by leaving, but she had to choose herself too 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Glenn #shumbapazvese said:

"Oh, Jennifer 🥰🥰🥰, you presented us well."

Lelo Akindele reacted:

"I have had my helper for years, and she's still loving, and she's promised Zimbabwe🥰🥰."

Jemima🇨🇩🇿🇦❤️❤️ wrote:

"My kids' nanny is Zimbabwean, and she's such an angel. Helps me with my 3kids that I feel like she's their mom🥺."

Grace2 responded:

"I have a good friend too at work, Zimbabwean, she's a very trustworthy, loyal, kind, and humble woman 🥰."

Pauline Dima wrote:

"She still loves her; she misses her."

Patricia Dineo said:

"Please don't scare me. 🙏I can't imagine my son without him😔😢."

Molly Nyakaringa replied:

"Oh, Sonia, my favourite person ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

User28170813328 responded:

"My classmate 1988 Thoko-Thaba High /TDK Thokoza 🥰🥰🥰."

StarrStarr♥️ wrote:

"Thank you, Sonia, proud of you, Jennifer❤️."

Slim million reacted:

"🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 I'm not from Zimbabwe, but this is heart-melting, 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 thank you."

DMK responded:

"Hi girl, I haven't seen you in a long time. What are you busy with?❤️"

nanilethuzimba said:

"Doreen raised my son. I'd wake up at 12 am if my son were sick and go to her."

'Generations' Star Sonia Mbele Reveals how She Lost her Zimbabwean House Manager

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Jo-Anne Reyneke and Sonia Mbele joining Scandal!: “They want to go out with a bang”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African talented actresses Jo-Anne Reyneke and Sonia Mbele joined eTV's Scandal!

The news about the veteran stars joining the show was shared on social media by entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald.

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the show, adding new cast members.

Source: Briefly News