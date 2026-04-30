The late South African rapper Riky Rick was a trending topic recently, as he was used in a viral scam on Facebook

In this cybercrime, criminals attempted to steal R6500 from an online user, who seemingly shared a screenshot of the alleged message

An online user shared a screenshot on X, and it made many people chuckle, due to the nature of its contents

Riky Rick was a victim of a Facebook scam, where criminals tried to steal R6500. Image: Rikyrick

Source: Instagram

Online criminals know no bounds! The latest victim is the late Ricky Rick, whose Facebook account seemingly DM'd an unsuspecting user and asked for money.

Is Riky Rick alive?

Online user, @sirhighbreed, shared the screenshot on X, with the caption: "Guys?? Should I do it?"

The late hip hop icon passed away on 23 February 2022. On his recent anniversary, his mother shared a throwback photo with a short and sweet message.

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"We miss you so much, MaRiky. Rest, son."

Now, the rapper is causing a stir again as a scammer tried to scam people using his profile.

In the message, the impersonator claimed to be the late Stay Shining hitmaker, saying "he was not really dead." Because of this, they asked for R6500 to return to the country so they can continue putting out new music.

What made users chuckle was the usage of "Nafukwa", which is the title of one of Riky's hit songs.

The message reads: "Hey, it's Riky Rick, this message will be deleted before this account manager sees it. I'm not really dead, can you e-wallet me R6500 so I can come back to South Africa and put out more music?" he asks. The scammer then sends" Nafukwa," the message reads.

SA reacts to scam

The last time Riky trended was when the collapse of Cotton Fest happened. The jokes started flying online, with users reacting to the message:

@itsssthulsss replied:

"Bring him back, this land is still his home."

@adorenkuna_ laughed:

"He did say he will return a stronger man. Nafukwa."

@leeroyivry howled:

"Lmfao Nafukwa is hilarious."

@sirhighbreed said:

"I wasn’t gonna do anything until he sent that."

@PriestH1mothy stated:

"Nafukwa is insane. Nah i’m 100% convinced it’s really him after that."

@bigwillySZN said:

"LoL bro is a scammer but doesn't even know the e wallet limit! Maybe he wants it in instalments."

@sirhighbreed shared:

"I’m guessing he’s stronger now. Say no more, he’s coming home!"

The late Riky Rick was used in a viral scam. Image: Rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

Riky Rick's family keeps memory alive

In a previous report from Briefly News, the late rapper's foundation penned some touching words on his death anniversary. Riky Rick's memory is still being pushed by the foundation, which honoured his legacy by pushing the projects he was most passionate about when he was alive.

On Instagram, they honoured the star for his commitment to young people and uplifting them. A part of the message reads:

"With deep love, Riky is remembered and dearly missed. His love for family, 'the Culture', creativity and the arts overall has left an indelible mark in our hearts, and so has his commitment to supporting and caring for the well-being of young people specifically and all of life," they wrote.

Source: Briefly News