It has been four years since the death of South African rapper Riky Rick, and his legacy continues to shine on

The rapper's mother, Louisa Zondo, shared a touching message and powerful tribute to her late son

His foundation has been doing extensive work to keep his legacy and vision alive, making sure that cotton eaters get to feel his spirit

Riky Rick's mom remembered him on his special day. Image: Rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

The death of South African hip hop star Riky Rick still hurts many of his fans. The star, who remained an icon throughout his career, was recently remembered by his mother, Louisa Zondo.

On 23 February, the anniversary of Riky's death, which occurred in 2022, his mother shared a throwback photo with a short and sweet message.

"We miss you so much, MaRiky. Rest, son."

His mother honoured his memory by summitting Mount Everest in March 2022, a month after his death.

How Riky's legacy continues to shine

His foundation also had a few touching words to share. The company is run like a well-oiled machine, thanks to Riky's family and friends who run it. With the sudden collapse of Cotton Fest, Riky Rick's memory is still being pushed by the foundation.

Taking to Instagram, they honoured the star for his commitment to young people and uplifting them.

"With deep love, Riky is remembered and dearly missed. His love for family, 'the Culture', creativity and the arts overall has left an indelible mark in our hearts, and so has his commitment to supporting and caring for the well-being of young people specifically and all of life," they wrote.

They listed the foundation's achievements, which include uniting 90 countries through their globalartivism campaign. They also mentioned how they gave cultivated young minds and amplified their voices. Lastly, they have regenerated the art to become a driving force in the industry.

"As a creative, Riky touched heart, body, and soul because culture and the arts are an immensely powerful spark for change. Four years on, we recommit ourselves to Riky’s vision of love. May we continue to build a world where young people are valued, where mental health and wellbeing are centre,d and creativity, vulnerability and culture become catalysts for courage, strength and justice."

Reacting to the post, many of his fans showered the rapper with love, saying he should continue resting in peace.

Riky Rick's death anniversary was a call to fans to share love. Image: Rickyrickworld

Source: Instagram

Riky's family celebrates album launch

In a previous report from Briefly News, the late Riky Rick released his debut album, Family Values, in 2015, and 10 years later, fans are still vibing to it.

Mzansi hailed the album as a classic and gave the late rapper his much-deserved flowers for his immense talent. The posthumous album, Boss Zonke Forever, was released on Friday, 4 April 2025, under the record label, Sony Music Africa.

"A decade of greatness! Family Values turns 10 years old this month—Riky Rick’s debut album that changed SA Hip Hop forever! Now, his posthumous album drops this Friday! Let’s honor the icon!"

Source: Briefly News