Siv Ngesi recently gave followers insight into his beliefs and revealed how they contradict his love for music

The controversial media personality revealed that he does not believe in God and immediately found himself at the centre of backlash online

While a majority of social media users slammed his statements, others defended his right to personal transparency

Siv Ngesi has never been one to shy away from a polarising conversation, and his latest revelation regarding faith and art is no exception.

In a candid reflection on his X page on 23 February 2026, the actor and media personality opened up about a unique spiritual contradiction that has left many fans intrigued: loving gospel music but not believing in God.

"I don’t believe in God, but I love gospel music."

Despite identifying as an atheist, Ngesi admitted that he finds a profound connection to gospel music. To him, the music is bigger than religion itself, proving that one can still be moved by the powerful sound of a choir without having to believe in the message they are singing.

Instantly, those angered by his revelations hit back with criticism for his sexuality, using his personal life as a weapon to dismiss his views on faith. This move saw the conversation shift from a debate about music and religion into a storm of homophobic remarks.

Still, Siv didn't back down. He stood by his words, making it clear that he doesn't need anyone's approval to live his truth, proving once again that he is far more interested in being honest than being liked.

Read Siv Ngezi's post below.

Social media reacts to Siv Ngezi's post

Siv's post garnered hundreds of reactions from followers and the online community at large, attracting a small community of like-minded people.

Rare_Gem22 said:

"I feel seen."

MphoZuzo wrote:

"After deconstructing from Christianity, I found it hard to leave the music, but I asked myself why I would crave music that makes me worship and praise a skydaddy that I don't believe in. I removed everything that represents that cult and started listening to old/ new school jazz."

tsheole15 related:

"I also don't believe in God, and I love gospel too. It's because human beings are spiritual, we can feel through our spirit that there's a higher power."

KillaB24 added:

"And it’s absolutely okay. Music is somewhat spiritual to some extent. I don’t think feeling it at times has anything to do with the genre."

Meanwhile, others claimed Siv Ngesi's connection to gospel music was God's way of finding a connection with him.

WMbatha202 said:

"That’s actually God calling you, to enjoy something that praises Him."

fionaobeng wrote:

"God believes in you, hence you can feel that connection through the gospel music. I pray He reveals Himself to you."

Mphilas_D added:

"The spirit inside you knows the truth, that's why love gospel. It's your smart brain leading you astray, but you'll be fine."

Jellybeans7ytj posted:

"God works in mysterious ways."

