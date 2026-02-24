Singer Donald recently slammed his fans on X (formerly Twitter) for only liking his promo video for his latest collaboration with Amanda Black

The singer said these do not translate to streaming numbers, after noticing how low they are since releasing the song

Mzansi offered their raw opinions on this, stating their reasons for Donald and Amanda's song not getting the desired streams

Donald questioned the support he received for his song ‘Amanga’. Image: Donaldindenial, Amandablack

Source: Instagram

South African singers Amanda Black and Donald teamed up for Amanga, a soulful offering which tackles relationship woes head-on.

Promoting the song, Donald shared the snippet and a clip from the music video, which he posted on TikTok. The post did well, attracting 1.3 million views, 159K likes and comments from eager fans.

However, he noticed that the streaming numbers were low.

Donald slams fans

The singer said TikTok likes and views do not translate to streams, and that made him confused. He sought an explanation from fans, who gave strong opinions. His X post reads:

"Guys, please make me understand, I get how 1.3M people viewed this promo and didn’t stream the song, but HOW did the 160k people who LIKED the promo, not go stream the song? Nithanda “amanga” nje nina (Y'all like lies.)"

Amanda Black previously trended because of her stage presence and faced intense cyberbullying.

People asked Amanda Black to hire a stylist because of her stage outfits. Image: Amandablack

Source: Instagram

The mean comments came flooding in from fans offering their opinions about the track.

@BulelaniPonoyi said:

"Honest truth is the song is great but its not a “hit” we a generation that only deals with hits now, we have heard every single thing that can be said, there is a song about every single event in the world, nothing new can be written anymore, song about heart break been there."

@DonaldInDenial responded:

"Also, this song will eventually get the numbers it deserves, it might take a while due to a few technicalities, but it will."

@Dj_Prosa advised:

"Don't chase numbers, put out the music. People will decide."

@Eddwinary shared:

"I work with algorithms as my daily job. TikTok is mostly a “view, like and scroll” platform. Asking your audience to leave the app and go stream somewhere else feels like giving them extra work. Unless they believe they are missing out on something. Otherwise ,it’s better to promote directly on YouTube."

@luyanda25x reacted:

"Short form content has ruined people. Something esle always catch their attention and it becomes a job to go and stream the song. Such an amazing song. I wish people can go and listen to it. They are missing out."

Donald pens sweet message to Amanda Black

In a previous report from Briefly News, the In Denial singer, Donald, declared himself Amanda's biggest fan, confessing that the first time he saw her perform live, he was moved to tears.

He later wrote a very moving letter, mentioning how he first witnessed Amanda's magic at The State Theatre, and how that stuck with him forever. Now, he finally got to do a song with her but Mzansi is just not receiving it well.

