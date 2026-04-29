Legal experts caution that CV fraud can result in dismissal, fines, or imprisonment under current legislation

SAQA’s expanded registers aim to identify and record fraudulent or misrepresented qualifications

Employers are being urged to strengthen verification processes as cases of CV dishonesty continue to surface

South Africans entering the job market are being warned to take extra care when presenting their qualifications, as new and strengthened legal frameworks make it increasingly risky to provide false or misleading information on a CV. What some job seekers may consider minor exaggerations can now carry serious consequences, including legal penalties in certain cases. With authorities tightening verification systems and employers becoming more vigilant, experts say CV honesty has become a critical issue that can directly impact careers, credibility, and even legal standing.

A recruiter’s hands held a fan of printed resumes over a wooden desk. Image: StockPhoto

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South Africans entering the job market are being warned that dishonesty on a CV is no longer just a workplace risk, but a potential criminal offence under strengthened national laws. According to Business Tech, recent legal developments have increased scrutiny on academic and professional qualifications, with authorities focusing on both local and foreign credentials.

The National Qualifications Framework Amendment Act, signed into law in 2019 by President Cyril Ramaphosa, gives the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) powers to maintain official registers of fraudulent, misrepresented, and verified qualifications. These registers are designed to expose individuals who falsely claim academic achievements, alongside potential legal consequences.

Is lying on your CV illegal in South Africa?

Under the law, individuals found guilty of misrepresenting qualifications may face fines or imprisonment of up to five years, or both. Legal experts warn that even minor exaggerations can become serious issues once a person is employed, especially if they are unable to meet the responsibilities they claimed to be qualified for.

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More severe cases involve complete fabrication of qualifications, including fake degrees or certificates, which are increasingly being uncovered through verification checks. The issue is particularly concerning in sensitive professions such as education, law, and finance, where unqualified individuals can cause significant harm. Labour Law Attorney and Specialist at Fairbridges Wertheim Becker old Business Tech:

“Someone who’s supposed to have the necessary qualification, and they don’t, that can be dire prejudice. Where someone is put in a position of trust, such as dealing with finances, it’s necessary for us to escalate to even criminal offences.”

Experts emphasise that CV fraud is not only a workplace issue but also a legal one, with regulatory bodies able to intervene depending on the severity of the case. The upcoming National Qualifications Framework Further Amendment Bill is expected to further tighten verification processes, including stricter checks on foreign qualifications and online learning credentials. Employers are being encouraged to implement stronger background screening procedures, with experts warning that reluctance to undergo verification may signal potential dishonesty.

A resume of a young man looking for a job. Image: Stock Photo

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Source: Briefly News