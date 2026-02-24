Mandla N was shattered after the tragic passing of Isitha: The Enemy actor Webster Kutoane

The film producer spoke highly of his late colleague and the impact he had in the film industry, describing him as a "creative genius"

He is among the many South Africans who have taken to social media to mourn the star actor, whose presence both on and off-camera left an indelible mark on the local entertainment industry

Mandla N reflected on Webster Kutoane's passing.

The tragic news of Webster Kutoane's passing on 22 February 2026 has sent shockwaves through the film industry, with Mandla N leading the tributes by highlighting the actor's rare ability to breathe life into every role he touched.

Kutoane portrayed Poni-Poni on the hit series, Isitha: The Enemy, and became a familiar and beloved face on many South Africans' screens.

On Monday, 23 February 2026, Black Brain Pictures confirmed Kutoane’s death in a statement shared on its social media pages. Amplifying the message was executive producer Mandla N, who shared a heartfelt statement reflecting on Kutoane’s legacy.

"We've lost a creative genius, and the impact reaches far beyond the work itself. In times like this, we are reminded that creativity comes from human beings who need support, stability and care, not just deadlines and deliverables."

Mandla N hopes Webster Kutoane's passing forces a deeper reflection on how the industry supports its own.

According to TimesLIVE, Mandla addressed the broader, often difficult realities of life in the creative sector, highlighting that many of our most-loved stars face unimaginable challenges behind the scenes.

"This moment is not just about one person. It reflects the broader realities many of us in the industry face. Behind every production, every show and every piece of work are people carrying emotional, financial and personal pressures.

"Mental health must be a central conversation in our industry, not an afterthought. For many freelancers and creatives, the periods between projects bring uncertainty, financial strain and isolation. Learning how to navigate downtime, manage finances sustainably and maintain emotional well-being is essential for the future health of our sector."

He added that he wants Kutoane’s death to be a wake-up call, sparking a real conversation about the realities of being a creative in South Africa.

As the country mourns his passing, many await the details of the late actor's funeral arrangements, hoping for an opportunity to pay their last respects to him.

A statement from Black Brain Pictures announcing Webster Kutoane's passing.

Social media reacts to Webster Kutoane's death

Fans and peers were shattered as they took to social media with tearful tributes to Webster Kutoane.

KhayaJames said:

"Oh, that's sad. He was a brilliant thespian!"

ActionSA Gauteng Provincial Chair Funzi Ngobeni posted:

"Rest in peace, Webster Kutoane. A gifted actor, a committed leader, and a life that touched so many."

kmadisha wrote:

"Ek se. That's sad to hear. Wishing comfort to his family in this tough time."

Kennedy Mofubetsoane added:

"May his soul rest in peace. He was a good actor representing the Sesotho language very well. He will be missed."

Danya Dev reflects on his mother's funeral

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Danya Dev's candid reflection after burying his beloved mom.

The singer was shattered as he spoke about the loss. He also touched on the impact his mother had on his life and career, saying he would continue to honour her through his craft.

