Kenny Kunene made some explosive statements during his recent interview, where Douw Steyn's name was mentioned

The politician-turned-musician revealed that the late businessman's son is at the centre of shady business dealings involving his record label, which he claims was ruining several musicians' lives

Kunene further vowed to challenge the Steyns and fight for the artists' rights, and his statements raised major red flags

In a series of bombshell revelations that have sent shockwaves through social media and the South African entertainment industry, Kenny Kunene levelled explosive allegations against the family of the late insurance tycoon, Douw Steyn.

The former Johannesburg MMC was the latest guest on Podcast and Chill on 19 February 2026, where he was invited to clear the air on several scandals he was involved in, including his controversial visit to KT Molefe's house in 2025.

However, one of the most shocking moments of the interview came when he specifically named Steyn's son Tjaart "TJ," alleging that the young businessman was actively sabotaging South African hip hop artists through the record label Stay Low.

The Johannesburg-based record label and management company was founded in 2020 and is owned and operated by Steyn Entertainment. Among its artist roster is producer and vocalist Zoocci Coke Dope, whom Kunene believes is being sabotaged.

Famous as being one of the country's most decorated and versatile musicians, Zoocci has been a major creative force behind several major hip hop releases, working with stars such as Nasty C, Flvme, and his rumoured rival A-Reece.

He had partnered with Stay Low through his record label PiFF Audio, where he assumed the role of record label executive, alongside Stay Low label head, Vaughn Thiel.

Kunene alleged that the star is unable to release music or work with other artists due to contractual issues with the label; he claimed that Zoocci's future was being "destroyed."

"A lot of young people have come to me, including Zoocci. His future is being destroyed by some white family, by the son of the legendary Steyn. He can’t produce any song. He can’t work with anyone."

Additionally, the politician stated that Zoocci lacks the necessary financial resources to take legal action against the label, while further claiming that their contract contains hidden clauses that the artist was completely oblivious to at the time of signing.

The Patriotic Alliance Deputy President revealed that Zoocci approached him for help in getting out of the contract, and with a reassuring "I’m fighting for him now," Kenny declared that the days of young, talented artists being held hostage by predatory corporates are over.

Having officially launched his music career in December 2025 with the release of his new single, Hamba, Kunene appears to have transitioned from a newbie to a fierce whistleblower, where he used his platform to expose what he described as a system designed to keep artists in a cycle of debt.

"They are destroying our boys because they are desperate, especially in hip hop. Zoocci brought a lot of artists, and they used their power to turn all these artists against Zoocci and sought to destroy him."

Watch Kenny Kunene's interview below.

Social media weighs in on Kenny Kunene's interview

Online users discussed Kenny Kunene's explosive allegations in the comment section.

KingThxz said:

"I been complaining about Stay Low for a minute, and what's worse, some of my favs are signed there. The other artists will speak out the day they run into problems themselves, smh, that's not the way."

_ShaunKeyz wrote:

"This is sad, man. Zoocci is one of the best hip hop artists in SA. He really could’ve gone far."

Meanwhile, others argued that Zoocci wasn't the victim he claimed to be, and stated that all he needed to do was "honour his end of the bargain" regarding his contract with Stay Low.

gqubusha_ recalled:

"There’s an interview Vaughn and Fred did, and they clarified everything. Y’all guys don’t want to hear their side of the story, but want to villainise them based on what Zoocci says. SMH."

rudeyyofficial_ said:

"Yeah, whatever, man. He should just honour the contract so everyone can move on."

unclerakas claimed:

"Bro, this has been documented. Zoocci doesn't want to fulfil his end of the contract."

