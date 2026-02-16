South African actress and singer Cici recently fired back at Arthur Mafokate's lawsuit

It was reported that the music giant sued his ex-girlfriend for allegedly accusing him of attempted murder

The Kings Of Jo'Burg star stated that she wants the case to be carried out in court instead of mediation

Things have never been peaceful between this former couple, Cici and Arthur Mafokate. Recently, the Kings Of Jo'Burg cast member decided to challenge her ex-boyfriend after he allegedly sued her for defamation.

According to Daily Sun, the popular singer fired back at the R1.5 million lawsuit against her that was filed by the self-proclaimed King of Kwaito. This lawsuit came after Cici shared social media posts in September 2025, where she published photos of her X-ray showing her past pelvic surgery.

The scans were related to Cici's 2017 assault case against Mafokate, to which she allegedly accused her ex-boyfriend of assaulting and "almost murdering her."

The Hamba Juba hitmaker is backing down on her claims and is prepared to go to war with Arthur Mafokate in court.

The court papers read:

"All documents supporting the plaintiffs' claimed damages, such as financial records, cancellation notices, business loss statements, contractual, reputational reports, or assessments used to substantiate the claim. Evidence of the relationships as alleged.

"Any documents the plaintiff relies on to demonstrate that the defendants' actions caused emotional distress, humiliation, ongoing trauma, and reputational damage. Additionally, documents concerning the plaintiff's public reputation before the allegedly defamatory publications, including media reports, public statements, or industry-related materials the plaintiff plans to use. Copies of all correspondence exchanged between the plaintiff and his lawyers and any third parties pertaining to the alleged harm, including communications with sponsors, business partners, promoters, and organisations allegedly affected."

The South African singer and actress also mentioned that she wants this matter to be taken to court instead of the whole mediation process, as she believes that Mafokate might try to prevent the finalisation of a successful mediation.

Cici's manager, Sanah Thwala, who is also the star's sister, refused to comment on the matter and referred the publication to the artist's lawyer, only known as Keegan, who also failed to answer their calls and messages.

Cici opens up about her mental health issues

In 2024, the singer opened up about having battled with her mental health issues. Though she hardly shares any personal details, the singer's 2017 domestic violence drama with Arthur Mafokate made headlines over the years. He apparently assaulted her so badly that she needed pelvic replacement surgery.

She spoke to ZiMoja about how her mental health deteriorated to the point that she wanted to "give up", but thankfully, she had a secret weapon:

"I wasn't myself, but I had my music which got me through that."

