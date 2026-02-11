Slee Ndlovu has found herself at the centre of a social media storm for her shady comments about Nonku Williams

This follows her recent comparisons of her and Nonku's lifestyles, where she alluded to her former Real Housewives of Durban co-star living above her means

Her comments about Nonku sparked outrage on social media, with fans calling Slee out for constantly picking at her former friend

Slee Ndlovu was roasted over her shady remarks about Nonku Williams. Images: slee_thebosslady, nonku_williams

Slee Ndlovu ignited a firestorm of controversy across social media following a series of shady remarks aimed squarely at her former Real Housewives of Durban co-star, Nonku Williams.

The tension between the ladies reached a boiling point after the recent comments made by Nonku's partner, Lungani Rammaledi, directed at Slee, where the businessman accused his girlfriend's former bestie of orchestrating the smear campaign against them.

According to Rammaledi, Slee was not only the reason behind one of his relationships ending, but she was also behind the infidelity rumours involving her half-sister, Nonku and Rammaledi himself.

While Slee effectively shut down the allegations on social media, she doubled down during an interview on Engineer Your Life on 10 February 2026.

Speaking to Lungelo KM, Slee addressed the rumours that she was broke by revealing that, unlike other celebrities, she does not live above her means.

She emphasised that "wealth is relative," where, to others, it equates to finances, while in her eyes, wealth lies in the memories, relationships and the networks that she has built over the years.

"You must be in spaces where, when it matters, you know who to go to, and when you need proper advice, you know who to talk to. Not this fluff of fake friends that will blow you on social media once you're unable to do things or pay them back."

Slee Ndlovu threw shade at Nonku Williams' financial situation. Images: slee_thebosslady, nonku_williams

Slee's comments come at a particularly sensitive time for Nonku, following a high-profile spat with her former friend Beverly Steyn. Beverly recently took to social media to put Nonku on blast, alleging that the reality star owes her a significant amount of money.

During her back-and-forth with Lungani, Slee referenced Nonku's money problems and urged her man to work hard because he would need to cover for his partner's financial situation.

Despite previously admitting to being "financially overstretched," Slee now sees herself in a much better situation, using Nonku's recent drama as evidence to back her claims that not everything that glitters in the world of reality TV is gold.

Watch Slee Ndlovu's interview below.

Social media reacts to Slee Ndlovu's remarks

Slee's remarks sparked immediate outrage among online users, with many calling her out for what they perceive as a relentless obsession with picking at her former friend.

Zamagebe_21175 said:

"Nonku lives rent-free in her mind."

NthandoChirwa criticised Slee Ndlovu:

"Slee is so broke, she has to earn coins every time she mentions Nonku."

ross_rori speculated:

"Lol, oh, Slee is trying to get her way into the season using Nonku."

Online users accused Slee Ndlovu of constantly picking at her former friend Nonku Williams. Image: slee_thebosslady

senamieyngubeni slammed Slee Ndlovu:

"She’s such a hater, omg. Years later, she’s inserting herself in Nonku’s drama. Move on, sana."

DrRebrand called out Slee Ndlovu:

"I need her to keep quiet and go back to who she was before the show because all these stunts are cringe. Never mind that she was having a meal with Nonku and their kids a while back, only to come back and throw shade at her. There is no interest for her in the industry."

