South African reality TV star Slee Ndlovu recently opened up about her breakup with her partner during an interview

A video of the former Real Housewives of Durban cast member revealing crucial details of her relationship was posted online

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Ndlovu's breakup story

Reality TV star Slee Ndlovu talked about her breakup.

Source: Instagram

Most of her fans on social media have been rooting for her relationship with Archie Masebe, but as soon as rumours about them breaking up hit the gossip streets, they became curious about what had happened between the two of them.

On Tuesday, 10 February 2026, the former Real Housewives of Durban cast member decided to open up about some details about her breakup with Masebe during her podcast interview with Lungelo KM, just almost a month after she allegedly fired shots at him on social media.

She said:

"With relationships, I think with this one, it felt different. If I tell you that this man showed me love in a way that I have never experienced it. It's just the little things, right? It’s somebody who just wants to be in your space, who’s not always looking for a way out or when you are going? Is somebody that you don’t even wonder if I can call now, or if you call, then don’t pick up your call.

"Then, don’t return your call, or you have to wait for a phone call because you don’t want to seem like you’re too overbearing, right? I’m a Libra, I’m a lover, and I love, love. I love being loved, and he brought something into my space that I’ve always longed for. That I’ve never experienced it, even from my parents, that I was just like, oh my gosh, this is the kind of love I want."

Ndlovu further mentioned how their love was too good to be true for her, and that Masebe had flaws which turned out to be character flaws and had to make a decision of whether to stay in that relationship and bear with his flaws or walk out, as it could become a problem for her.

"He allowed me to be myself. Did it feel good to be true, yes, but I was like, maybe God loves me. Everybody has flaws, right? When those flaws become a character flaw, this has nothing to do with me, and it’s not a mistake. It’s something this person has had all his life.

"And if I think there’s anything I can do to change that now, especially if they’re not seeing that flow because it happens organically. It’s who they are, right? And you’re like, uh, am I okay to live with this uncertainty for the rest of my life, or is it going to be a problem? I had to make that decision. Did I love him at that time when I made that decision? Yes, I did," she further said.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Slee opening up about her breakup

Shortly after the star revealed what made her break up with Archie during her interview, many online users decided to flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what some of them had to say below:

makos_khumalo said:

"So sad to hear they broke up, man 😢 they looked beautiful together."

simvio wrote:

"Her transparency makes her more beautiful; she has an open heart. What a gorgeous Lady, she deserves all the love."

nonosi5253 commented:

"I love Slee ❤️. She has always been open to discussing her personal relationships. We wish her well."

_shordey responded:

"Ahhhh...they broke up😭😭 they were such a beautiful couple, and she was so deserving of that kind of love and was so happy."

Slee Ndlovu broke up with her partner, Archie Masebe.

Source: Instagram

