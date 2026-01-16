Slee Ndlovu Allegedly Breaks Up With Her Boyfriend, Fans React: "Mjolo Has No Formula"
- Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula announced on X that former Realhousewives of Durban act, Slee Ndlovu, parted ways with boyfriend Archie Masebe
- The reality TV star and the business executive had a public relationship and often showed love to each other without restrictions
- Khawula announced that the pair had now deleted each other's pictures from their Instagram, and fans expressed both shock and expectation of the fate
Slee Ndlovu, known for her glamorous appearances on the Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD), captured hearts with her high-profile romance with businessman Archie Masebe.
From exuberant Instagram posts to public affection, their relationship seemed nothing short of enchanting.
However, fans are now left reeling as the pair's loving social media snapshots have mysteriously vanished.
Controversial celebrity blogger, Musa Khawula, took to his X account announce that the pair's relationship had ended.
The gossip-spreader, who recently shaded Cassper Nyovest's shoes, captioned the post:
"Slee Ndlovu has broken up with her boyfriend Archie Masebe. Slee Ndlovu and Archie Masebe have since unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted each others pictures off their timeline."
See the full post below:
The couple deletes memories
Khawula's X post stirred curiosity and concern among followers as he revealed the couple had deleted each other's pictures from their Instagram accounts.
What was once a vibrant gallery of couple goals has been replaced with silence, leaving supporters speculating about the reasons behind the sudden change.
Fans react to Khawula's post
The announcement of their split has sent ripples through the online community.
Fans of Slee and Archie are grappling with mixed emotions as some express shock while others anticipated that their intense love story may have peaked.
Social media is abuzz with reactions, reflecting both disappointment and a yearning for answers regarding the end of an era.
One X user, @Waylonjunior, came with a theory:
"No matter what, at the end of the day they have tied spirits. They can unfollow each other, delete pictures, or block each other, but tied spirits don’t come with an “unfollow” button."
Another user, @RealMadamCoco, expressed shock, writing:
"Just like that? After serving us couple goals?"
A commenter by the handle, @melelo_x, seemingly anticipated the breakup, opining:
"It wasn’t real, that too much posting said it all! They were both doing it for their exes."
Another voice on the platform, @kabzakbz, commented:
"Deleting your ex's pictures after breakup is childish."
@lindzmlangeni blamed Ndlovu on some:
"She’s the problem at this point."
@MpondoLamza chimed in with a part life-advice and part joke:
"Kwaze kwanzima kwaDepartment of love. This mjolo thing has no formula mos, kungcono siyeke. Imagine dealing with a heartbreak in your 40s, while high blood pressure, diabetes, menopause, cholesterol, etc, also want your attention."
A neutral voice of reason came from @Falsus_in_uno, who reminded everybody:
"Relationships do come to an end at some point, don't they?"
Slee Ndlovu hints at getting married to Archie Masebe
In a previous report by Briefly News, Slee Ndlovu dropped a bombshell on social media after seemingly coming out as married.
The former RHOD star had posted a touching yet mysterious message dedicated to Masebe, signalling it as his wife.
