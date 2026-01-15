Ntandoyenkosi Kunene stunned fans when she shared a rare, makeup-free photo on her social media page

The former Miss South Africa was a sight for sore eyes and left the online community gushing over her natural beauty

Meanwhile, a fraction of the online community couldn't help but throw shade at Radzuma's famous ex-husband

Ntandoyenkosi Kunene showcased her makeup-free face. Images: kunene_ntando

Source: Instagram

One thing about beauty queen Ntandoyenkosi Kunene is that when she shows up, she rarely needs a dramatic entrance to steal the spotlight.

The Wits graduate and former Miss South Africa, who was crowned in 2016, recently stunned her Instagram followers with a wholesome photodump, her first post of 2026, and showcased her natural beauty.

"Easing into January."

Her post, which garnered nearly 5,000 likes, was a carousel with her makeup-free selfie, and included a bible scripture, a meme, a cup of coffee, and photos from the gym.

Like her caption, the post served as a perfect reflection of her state of mind for 2026: calm, centred, and focused on the quiet moments that bring her joy.

Back in November 2025, Kunene ended the year on a high note with the official announcement of her pregnancy, she also celebrated having her research journal published in Cogent Business & Management (Taylor & Francis Group). Briefly News also reported in July of that year that the beauty queen had gotten married in Limpopo and was now Mrs Radzuma.

Having previously been married to gospel singer Khaya Mthethwa, the couple's union ended in December 2019 after just two years together.

Despite both having found love again, Ntando's post was enough for several online users to revisit the couple's failed marriage, with her pictures receiving both praise for her natural beauty and criticism for her ex-husband.

See Ntandoyenkosi Radzuma's picture below.

Social media reacts to Ntandoyenkosi Radzuma's picture

The online community gushed over the beauty queen and businesswoman's natural beauty. Read some of their comments below.

zanelephakathi said:

"You’re gorgeous."

stephaniebaartman cheered:

"Our favourite girl is back!"

iviwe_jacobs gushed over Ntandoyenkosi Radzuma:

"Forever so beautiful."

AneleSibalkhulu added:

"She's so gorgeous!"

Ntandoyenkosi Kunene's photo had social media praising ex-husband Khaya Mthethwa's taste in women. Images: kunene_ntando, khayamthethwa

Source: Instagram

Her selfie was later reposted on X (formerly Twitter) by Musa Khawula, with many in the comment section revisiting her marriage to Khaya Mthethwa, commenting on the pastor/ singer's history with beautiful women and praising his "eye for top talent."

Nic0Milan complimented Khaya Mthethwa:

"That man of God sure has a strong roster."

Clint0nicTEe joked:

"Edwin Sodi doesn't come close to the man of God."

Bhokisi_ asked:

"What does Khaya say to these women?"

hlovo_ was impressed:

"I don’t like that dude, but he has one hell of a history with beautiful women."

