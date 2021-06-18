South African gospel star and celebrity pastor Khaya Mthethwa has opened up about life post his divorce from former Miss SA Ntando Kunene

The media personality revealed that he battled to come to terms with it and had to fight stigma of being a divorcee

He shared that he has since recovered and believes his experiences will be used to help others in similar positions

Gospel singer and pastor Khaya Mthethwa has opened up about his life after divorcing Ntando Kunene. The pair were married for only two years before calling it quits.

Khaya Mthethwa has opened up about the difficulties he experienced after getting divorced. Image: @khayamthethwa

Speaking to Khutso Theledi on her YFM 'The Lady On Drive Show', Mthethwa revealed that it was a difficult time for him. He admitted to having faced obstacles and having to overcome stigma.

The singer went on to say that he tried many things to get him through the depression he was plunged into, including substance abuse, but soon realised that he had to do better.

The pastor is doing much better now and has used the pain to become a better and more experiences mentor to others.

"I have struggled because how are you going to be able to speak to your generation if you have never been through what they are going through.”

Khaya Mthethwa shows support to Dr Tumi

Khaya knows what it’s like to be in a bad place and that’s why he felt compelled to take Dr Tumi’s side amid his brush with the law recently. Briefly News reported that Khaya Mthethwa extended his support to Dr Tumi as he faces serious allegations of fraud.

Dr Tumi and his wife Kgaogelo Makweya allegedly defrauded the National Lotteries Board R1.5 million and took home over R700 000. Dr Tumi remained silent for most of yesterday when the news broke, but he later tweeted that the matter would be dealt with by the court.

"Thank you for your understanding and support. Love you all and wishing you a great day," said Dr Tumi.

Khaya Mthethwa replied to the tweet and said that he was going to support Dr Tumi as he goes through this. Fans were shocked about Khaya's statement online. He tweeted:

"Days are dark friends are few. I still stand with you."

