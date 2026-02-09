Fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane has explained why she goes to the gym wearing a flowy maxi dress instead of the normal gym gear

Her decision to wear such has sparked a debate about her suspected pregnancy, with people speculating that she was hiding a belly

However, Mpisane said there is a much deeper meaning behind this decision, and Mzansi is still trying to make sense of it

Sbahle Mpisane has denied her pregnancy, saying her decision to wear a dress is personal. Image: Sbahle_mpisane

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Sbahle Mpisane has finally responded to speculations surrounding her decision to wear a dress at the gym.

The fitness bunny has entered a new era of gym culture, setting a trend for other women in her shoes. In September 2025, Sbahle started covering up her body at the gym. Fast-forward to January 2026, Mpisane went full-on cover mode, and she started working out in a dress.

Why, you may ask. Well, the star said this decision is empowering and is deeply personal.

Sbahle on wearing a dress to gym

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, 7 February, Sbahle Mpisane posted another gym video. This time, she ditched the tights and the short activewear for a more conservative look, a maxi dress.

Underneath the dress are long gym tights. So what is the point? You may ask. Sbahle's answer is simple; it's her personal decision. The reality TV star said she does not try to prove her strength by wearing revealing clothes. Neither does she feel the need to expose her figure to prove that it is good-looking.

"I’m often asked why I wear a dress to the gym. The answer is simple: it’s a personal choice. My strength doesn’t need to be proven by exposure. I love my body, it’s tea, and this isn’t about hiding a pregnancy, as assumed. I love that I don’t have to worry about wearing a matching gym set or tucking in my tummy because it covers what’s underneath.

Sbahle Mpisane has dispelled pregnancy rumours. Image: Sbahlempisane

Source: Instagram

"Very importantly, I have cellulite. This dress allows me to wear my shorts freely. If I want to bend over or fully engage my bottom by squeezing it while training, I don’t feel restricted. When I walk around during my 1-minute recovery break, it gives me freedom to hit the runway without thinking my fat bum is jiggly."

Sbahle also said this was not because she is shy about showing off her body; however, it is because she is comfortable.

"I’m not camera-shy. I post and record freely, but in real life I’m a shy little girl who exposes less unless I’ve downed two tequila shots. I don’t expect you to understand, but I'm comfortable with my choice, and that's all that matters."

Sbahle Mpisane's moon boot causes stir

In a previous report from Briefly News, social media users have come to Sbahle Mpisane's defence amid speculations about her moon boot.

Sbahle was involved in a horrific car crash in 2018 in Durban after a night out. For more than a decade, she had been wearing a moon boot, but peeps have questioned her healing journey.

Source: Briefly News