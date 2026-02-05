Slee Ndlovu's feud with Nonku Williams seemingly took on new life after Nonku's boyfriend joined the fight

Lungani Rammaledi made the bold decision of standing up for his partner amid love triangle allegations, where he called Slee out for being an instigator, only for it to backfire on him

Slee's reaction to Rammaledi's statement sent social media into a tailspin as fans sat back in shock at how the drama was unfolding

Briefly News reached out to Rammaledi, who further clarified the infidelity scandal

Slee Ndlovu responded to Nonku Williams' partner after he called her out on social media.

Source: Instagram

The long-standing friction between Slee Ndlovu and Nonku Williams reached a new peak after Nonku’s partner, Lungani Rammaledi, traded his quiet businessman persona for a seat at the centre of the drama after being accused of infidelity.

Shortly after rumours of a love triangle involving himself, Nonku, and Slee's half-sister circulated, Rammaledi entered the chat in an attempt to defend himself and protect his relationship.

On 4 February 2026, the businessman was accused of having an affair with Nonku, who allegedly kicked his heavily pregnant wife out of their marital home. However, Rammaledi maintains that this is all a lie.

He explained to Briefly News that he is neither married nor was ever married to Slee's sibling, Sne, who is his ex-girlfriend. He further emphasised that Nonku is not the reason the relationship came to an end.

"I’m not married, and I was never married to my ex-girlfriend (Sne), and Home Affairs can prove that to you."

However, Rammaledi later chose a daring strategy to throw Slee under the bus in the heat of the moment.

Taking to social media, the businessman lashed out at Slee and demanded she "clarify her nonsense" while accusing her of using Sne to fight her battle with Nonku.

"@slee_thebosslady, please come and clarify your nonsense, and you should stop using uSne to fight your battles with Nonku. I don’t know you, and uSne has never introduced you to me as a family or relative during our relationship."

Rammaledi went on to accuse Slee of being the reason he and Sne broke up, and soon earned a lengthy, but spicy, response from the former reality TV star.

Slee posted a comment under a post by maphepha_ndaba on 5 February, where she tore Rammaledi apart, calling him names and criticising him for entertaining social media gossip.

"I have no idea who you are, for starters, as much as you don’t know me. Can we not do this thing where we seek relevance using my name? I don’t care to clarify anything I did not put out there. You are perpetuating the fake news and giving it life. Ignore it the same way I ignored it when I saw this dumb post. Leave me alone and stop dragging me into your drama. I left Rhod ages ago. You and your girl are delusional in a one-sided, non-existent fight."

Slee went on to label Rammaledi as a "baddie" and urged him to focus on making money. The once "financially overstretched" TV star then alluded to Nonku's alleged money problems, a case she said was more pressing than social media gossip.

"Please, go and work like the rest of us. You’re going to need it considering…."

Slee’s razor-sharp response quickly sent the online community into a tailspin, leaving fans stunned as the feud evolved from mere gossip into a full-blown social media war.

See the messages between Slee Ndlovu and Lungani Rammaledi below.

Social media reacts to Slee Ndlovu and Lungani Rammaledi drama

The online community was stunned beyond words, taking to the comment section with hilarious reactions to Slee Ndlovu's statement.

tinahhturnerr said:

"I'm glad she responded."

tiffonfire threw shade at Nonku Williams:

"Nonku, we know you're using that man's phone to respond to comments."

nonkululeko1612 slammed Lungani Rammaledi:

"A man who responds to gossip blogs is a major red flag."

Meanwhile, others called Slee Ndlovu out for allegedly having an agenda against Nonku.

modern_fishion said:

|Nonku did a number on Slee; she’s not healing anytime soon. Her job is to gather everyone that’s got a beef with Nonks and meet them for lunch."

phoenix_i_rise wrote:

|Slee is pretending not know how she got in on what is happening when she and Amanda Thompson have been hyping what is happening between Nonku and Bev by commenting on every post that speaks badly of Nonku."

lesegobaseyo called out Slee Ndlovu:

"You are obsessed with Nonku. You only become relevant when it's something to do with Nonku. Oh, Nonku did a number on you. I swear, you will never heal. Cleanse your heart and let it go."

