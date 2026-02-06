MacG left listeners speechless after revealing the true reason behind Pearl Modiadie’s sudden departure from Metro FM

During the latest episode, the Podcast and Chill host revisited Pearl’s previous sexual harassment allegations, using the case to highlight the dark side of the media industry

Online reactions to the discussion were a mixture of shock and renewed calls for accountability, as fans lamented the trend of those in positions of power abusing their influence for personal gain

Fans were shocked to learn why Pearl Modiadie left Metro FM. Images: MacGUnleashed/ Twitter, pearlmodiadie/ Instagram

MacG recently raised the alarm on the dark side of the entertainment industry after revisiting Pearl Modiadie's sexual harassment scandal.

During the latest episode of Podcast and Chill on Thursday, 5 February 2026, the controversial podcaster spoke about the real reason Pearl left Metro FM in 2021, alluding to her former boss's inappropriate and sexually-charged remarks.

"She got fired at Metro FM because she wouldn't give out bums!"

The case, which had been in court for over five years, stemmed from Modiadie's claims that her former programmes manager, Anthony "Tony" Soglo, sent her an email with sexual remarks on 28 November 2019.

Pearl and her lawyers argued that the email painted her in a bad light and caused significant harm to her reputation. It read:

"Yo... since we are there... Can I also get asked that question? LOL! When do u need Pearl and for how long? Go.. Tumza..Pimpsta of the Year! Hahaha... sorry guys... that was just funny!"

Her papers revealed that the email was allegedly part of a thread where Pearl had asked for clarification about being booked for a gig. However, her lawyers highlighted that Soglo's remarks objectified and dehumanised Modiadie, with the intention of making her appear as though she was on call for sex with time arranged by her "pimp" (Tumza).

MacG revisited Pearl Modiadie's sexual harassment case that led to her exit from Metro FM. Images: MacGUnleashed/ Twitter, pearlmodiadie/ Instagram

Modiadie sued the SABC for R3.5 million, citing that Soglo's conduct, which she claimed occurred on multiple occasions, had caused her significant emotional and psychological harm. Soglo was later dismissed from his job at Metro FM and attempted to countersue Pearl in 2021.

Years later, the case is still fresh in many people's minds, with Mac and his co-hosts discussing the dark side of the media space and how often women are put in compromising positions by their superiors.

Watch MacG's video below.

Social media reacts to Pearl Modiadie saga

The online community sympathised with Pearl Modiadie while calling out the trend of powerful men abusing their positions.

HappyMolokomme said:

"It's getting hard to get a job without giving bums."

DtalksZA7 wrote:

"Makes one wonder how many suffered this sick industry."

SciiTheComedist called out:

"Most bosses abuse their positions, and it’s not talked about enough because people don’t want to get fired."

Joyfield16 posted:

"I remember reading about it. She never really received the support she wanted when she spoke out about it."

DtalksZA7 remarked:

"This is a sick industry."

