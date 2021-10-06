Zoocci Coke Dope Denies 'Beef' With A Reece: "Don't Sub, Say It With Your Chest"

Zoocci Coke Dope has made it clear that him and rapper A-Reece are not beefing and have never beefed in their rap careers

The hip-hop music producer was responding to A-Reece's fans who thought he was dissing their fave when he quoted cheeky lyrics of a rap song

Zoocci Coke Dope suggested that Reece's fans like creating enemies for the rapper in the local hip-hop space

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Zoocci Coke Dope has denied that he's beefing with A-Reece. The hip-hop music producer told the rapper's stans that he has never had a problem with him.

Zoocci Coke Dope has made it clear that he's not beefing with A-Reece. Image: @zoocci_coke_dope, @theboydoingthings

Source: Instagram

When Zoocci quoted a song's lyrics recently, many of A-Reece's fans took to his timeline and assumed he was dissing their fave. Zoocci made it clear that him and A-Reece have never had beef.

He accused A-Reece's fans of creating enemies for their fave withing the rap scene. Reacting to the stan who assumed he was sub-tweeting Reece, Zoocci Coke Dope wrote on Twitter:

"Tell us all why you think that? Ya’ll pin everyone against A-Reece and I’ll never understand it... I’ve never had a problem with Reece, not even once, but ya’ll get so weird, bro," said Zoocci, according to TshisaLIVE.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Hip-hop heads shared mixed reactions to Zoocci's response to the tweep. Check out some of their comments below:

@ErPitori wrote:

"Zoo the problem is 80% of SA rappers know his the best but can't do "Jack" about it but hate him for his success."

@asiithi commented:

"Should have let this fool clown alone but I like your response."

@eastsidedbro said:

"Don't sub, say it with your chest."

@Spharh_Majozi added:

"Say it with your chest and make the message clear."

Priddy Ugly trends after dropping album with A-Reece diss track

In other local hip-hop news, Briefly News reported that Priddy Ugly has dropped his new album, Soil. The rapper has been trending on social media since he released the project on 28 July.

Mzansi hip-hop lovers took to social media to share their thoughts on the songs that are featured in the album. In one of the tracks, the star decided to diss popular Mzansi rapper A-Reece. Tweeps have shared mixed reactions to the diss track and the whole album. @TarDarko commented:

"Bathi dissing A-Reece was the only time Priddy Ugly felt like a man because back at home, Bontle is the breadwinner."

@Nthash_Makae wrote:

"Priddy Ugly went and dissed Reece unprovoked."

Source: Briefly.co.za