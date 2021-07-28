Priddy Ugly Trends After Dropping Album 'Soil' Consisting of A Reece Diss Track

Mzansi rapper Priddy Ugly is trending on social media after he dropped his new hip-hop album titled Soil

The musician decided to include a diss track directed at his peers in the hip-hop industry and poplar rapper A-Reece in particular

Hip-hop heads have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the new project and to share their views on the diss track

Priddy Ugly has dropped his new album, Soil. The rapper has been trending on social media since he released the project on Wednesday morning, 28 July.

Mzansi hip-hop lovers have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the songs that are featured in the album. In one of the tracks, the star decided to diss popular Mzansi rapper A-Reece.

Priddy Ugly is trending after dropping album 'Soil' consisting of an A Reece diss track. Image: @priddy_ugly

Priddy took to Twitter to seemingly share why he decided to add a diss track in the album. Priddy Ugly wrote:

"The album was done, we listened to it for a few weeks & @ClxssicsOnly came to see me being very proud of the project, but suggested we add 1 more song. Stating that sometimes nice guys gotta slap people so that they know that being peaceful is a choice. ‘HandfulOfDust’."

Tweeps have shared mixed reactions to the diss track and the whole album. Check out some of their comments below:

@Shelomohkeita said:

"Priddy Ugly has been dropping lyrical gems since the pandemic kicked in. SOIL is going Gold."

@TarDarko commented:

"Bathi dissing A-Reece was the only time Priddy Ugly felt like a man because back at home, Bontle is the breadwinner."

@Nthash_Makae wrote:

"Priddy Ugly went and dissed Reece unprovoked."

@thumi_emmanuel said:

"Damn Priddy Ugly gave us 10/10."

@MandlaMhlanga_ commented:

"Come on guys, maybe Priddy Ugly is dissing Reece Madlisa."

@sehloho_paul added:

"Priddy Ugly's diss song doesn't have that thing. A-Reece should just save his energy and ignore this whack rapper."

Priddy Ugly shares 'Soil's artwork

In related news, Briefly News reported that Priddy Ugly's project titled Soil features artists such as Blackie and Zulu Mecca, among others. Bontle Modiselle's hubby took to Instagram and shared the artwork of the album. The rapper shared that he was inspired while working on the "life-changing" album.

According to ZAlebs, the artist said the album journals the journey of what being a young, black family man in Africa in this period encompasses. Priddy and Bontle have a beautiful kid together named Afrika.

"This is the start of a revolution in RAP music on the continent and a reset in its culture."

