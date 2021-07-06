Bontle Modiselle's Hubby Priddy Ugly Announces New Album's Official Release Date

Bontle Modiselle's rapper husband Priddy Ugly has shared that he has finished working on his album, Soil

The artist, who has a kid with Bontle named Afrika, is preparing to drop the project featuring Blackie and Zulu Mecca, among others, in a few days to come

The artist shared that the album journals the journey of what it takes to be a young, black family man in Africa at this day and age

The project titled Soil features artists such as Blackie and Zulu Mecca, among others.

Bontle Modiselle's hubby Priddy Ugly is preparing to drop his new rap album, 'Soil'.

The rapper shared that he was inspired while working on the "life-changing" album.

According to ZAlebs, the artist said the album journals the journey of what being a young, black family man in Africa in this period encompasses. Priddy and Bontle have a beautiful kid together named Afrika.

"This is the start of a revolution in RAP music on the continent and a reset in its culture."

The rapper's wife, Bontle, also took to Instagram to let her peeps know that the project is on the way.

In other music news, Briefly News reported that DJ Tira dropped a new album on Friday, 25 June. Makoya Bearings worked with the likes of Q Twins, Makhadzi, Professor, Mampintsha and Dladla Mshunqisi, among others, on the 10-track project.

The Afrotainment boss took to Twitter to let his fans know that Rockstar Forever is out. DJ Tira urged the stans to stream his new songs on their favourite music streaming platforms. He also shared that "different strains of Gqom" are showcased in the new project.

"My album is out!!!! #RockstarForever please go and check it out! Abajabule abantu. Have you picked up any favourite?"

A fan @Zama_ka_linda wrote:

"Ngilimele ft @qwabe_twins_ now that's a banger, currently my favorite jam #RockstarForever. Ayi mina Malume you have already spread love for me with this song alone."

