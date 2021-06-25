'Rockstar Forever': DJ Tira Drops New 10 Track Album, Mzansi Reacts

DJ Tira dropped a banging album titled Rockstar Forever on Friday, 25 June which consists of 10 dope tracks

The Afrotainment boss worked with the like of Makhadzi, Mampintsha, Q Twins and Dladla Mshunqisi on the new project

Music lovers from across Mzansi took to social media to share their favourite tracks from Malume's Gqom album

DJ Tira dropped a new album on Friday, 25 June. Makoya Bearings worked with the likes of Q Twins, Makhadzi, Professor, Mampintsha and Dladla Mshunqisi, among others, on the 10-track project.

The Afrotainment boss took to Twitter to let his fans know that Rockstar Forever is out. Malume urged the stans to stream his new songs on their favourite music streaming platforms. He also shared that "different strains of Gqom" are showcased in the new project.

"My album is out!!!! #RockstarForever please go and check it out! Abajabule abantu. Have you picked up any favourite?"

The musician's fans took to social media to share their favourite tracks from the 10-track album. Check out some of the comments below:

@Zama_ka_linda wrote:

"Ngilimele ft @qwabe_twins_ now that's a banger, currently my favorite jam #RockstarForever. Ayi mina Malume you have already spread love for me with this song alone."

@Mama_Ontetlile said:

"My favourite song on the album at the moment is Red Card ft Makhadzi."

@bhebhe_nkunzi commented:

"Here is my Top 4: Dj Tira - Ngilimele, Dj Tira - Tira's boot (the return), Dj Tira - Zulu Lami, Dj Tira - Red Card. Dope album. As'bonge."

@gracefullyIoved said:

"Yerrrr it's been a while since I actually listened to Gqom and ngeke Tira did things on this album. Indeed you have staying power, #RockstarForever is truly a testament to that!!! Current Faves: Ngiyabonga Baba, Tira's Boot (The Return), Insimbi and Ngilimele."

DJ Tira offers to help woman with amazing voice

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Tira was touched when a video of a talented young lady was shared with him. The woman seems to be living in very poor conditions but her voice is that of an angel.

In the footage shared by Tira, the lady was out in the street when a stranger prompted her to sing. Although she was hesitant at first, the vocalist eventually showed off her amazing talent. Fans begged Tira to find her and collab with her and it seems he is also on board.

Responding in the comments section, DJ Tira made it clear that he wanted to find and work with her on something.

