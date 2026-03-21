Mel Viljoen and husband Peet were arrested in the US on 10 March for allegedly stealing groceries

The couple’s fall from being wealthy business owners behind Tammy Taylor franchises to alleged shoplifters sparked debate about their millionaire image and sudden downfall

After release on bail, Mel and Peet were detained by ICE for overstaying visas and now face possible prison time or deportation

Former The Real Housewives of Pretoria star Mel Viljoen and her husband, Peet, have found themselves at the centre of controversy after their 10 March arrest in the United States. The once-glamorous couple is accused of pulling off a brazen grocery scam, reportedly stealing goods worth over $5,300 (around R87,000) from Publix Super Markets. According to Carte Blanche, the pair reportedly used a “ticket-switching” trick, scanning cheap items like seasoning packets while walking away with far pricier groceries.

‘RHOP’ star Mel Viljoen and her husband Pete could be jailed for five years in America. Image: @peteviljoen_law

Source: Instagram

From living in mansions to prisons

South Africans are still trying to determine how Melany and Petrus Viljoen went from living a lavish lifestyle in Mzansi to stealing groceries in the United States. For those who did not know who Mel and Peet were before their arrest, the stars gained popularity for running the Tammy Taylor franchises nationwide. Mel also appeared in a season of The Real Housewives of Pretoria, becoming a household name in the reality TV industry.

The couple's shoplifting incident sparked a debate among South Africans about their millionaire lifestyles in Mzansi. Some questioned how the Viljoens had gone from living in mansions, travelling the world and wearing the latest designer clothes, to staying in a motel as illegal foreign nationals in the US.

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Why did ICE detain Mel and Peet Viljoen?

Mel and Peet's legal woes are still far from over. The pair were released on R10 000 bail each after being charged with theft, but that was just the beginning for them. They were handed over to the US immigration authorities for overstaying their six-month tourist visas.

Speaking to News24, an ICE spokesperson said the controversial couple entered the US in May and were supposed to depart by November, but they remained in the country. The spokesperson said:

"The Viljoens entered the United States on 25 May 2025, as B-2 temporary visitors for pleasure/tourism, but failed to depart by 24 November, violating the conditions of their visa."

According to reports on social media, the couple is being held in two separate jails, with Peet being detained at the Alcatraz Alligator, while Mel is at Pompano Beach.

Possible jail sentences for Mel and Peet Viljoen

Peet and Mel's fate has not yet been sealed. According to News24, a legal expert noted that the controversial South African couple could face up to 5 years in prison if convicted for their crimes. However, some experts noted that the Viljoens might face deportation from the US.

Mel and Peet Viljoen might be deported back to SA after their arrest. Image: @peteviljoen_law

Source: Instagram

A look at the Viljoens' previous scandals

One thing about Mel and Peet Viljoen, they are always trending for all the wrong reasons on social media. From the outside, the two seem like a normal, wealthy couple enjoying the fruits of their hard work, but a simple Google search will expose the skeletons in their closet.

Mel and Peet Viljoen’s business and legal troubles escalated after the Tammy Taylor Nails owner sued them for trademark infringement, winning damages, while courts ordered them to stop using the brand. The couple also faced scrutiny over their alleged links to the Digital Vibes Covid-19 scandal, which they denied any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, Peet’s past resurfaced, including being disbarred in South Africa, facing a tax judgment, and making false claims about founding Finbond Bank, further damaging their credibility.

Mel Viljoen's final FB post sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that social media users revisited Mel Viljoen's last post on her Facebook page after the news of their arrest broke.

Many flooded the reality television star's post with hilarious jokes and comments.

Source: Briefly News