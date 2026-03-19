Melany "Mel" Viljoen and her husband, Petrus "Peet" Viljoen, are reportedly being kept behind bars following their arrest

According to reports, the troubled celebrity couple failed to pay bail in America after being apprehended for stealing groceries

The controversy drew widespread criticism and shock from across social media, as the online community discussed the couple's legal woes

Mel and Peet Viljoen have reportedly failed to pay bail. Image: southafricandly

Source: Twitter

In a shocking fall from grace that has dominated the headlines across several local and international news sites, Melany "Mel" Viljoen and her husband, Petrus "Peet" Viljoen, have reportedly failed to pay bail following their arrest in the United States.

The Citizen reports that the Viljoens failed to make bail, which was set at $10,000 (nearly R170,000) each.

The controversial couple, once known for their opulent lifestyles, were reportedly arrested for aggravated grand retail theft exceeding $3 000.

Grand Retail Theft occurs when an individual steals items from a store that exceed a specific dollar value, typically $1,000 (R17,000) in New York, switching the crime from a minor shoplifting charge to a serious offence.

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Following their arrest, which was filmed through body cam footage that has since gone viral, the couple was taken into custody by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers at the Palm Beach County Jail and later transferred to separate detention facilities.

ICE further revealed that the troubled pair had entered the United States in May 2025 as visitors for pleasure. However, they failed to depart in November as per their visa conditions and remained in the country beyond their authorised stay.

Reports suggest that their arrest was the result of a months-long investigation into their retail theft scheme, which involved a method called "ticket-switching." The couple were allegedly removing barcodes from cheaper products and placing them onto pricier items in order to pay a fraction of the actual total.

This arrest marks a dramatic end to the Tammy Taylor saga, trading a life of luxury for the harsh reality of felony charges.

The once-glamorous couple, who famously flaunted their wealth on The Real Housewives of Pretoria, now find themselves stripped of their luxury as they navigate the cold reality of the American justice system.

Mel and Peet Viljoen will remain behind bars after failing to pay bail of $10,000 each following their arrest in the USA. Image: SANewsLink

Source: Twitter

Social media reacts to Mel and Peet Viljoen saga

South African social media users are beside themselves in shock as the drama unfolds in real time. Read some of their comments below.

thando_ville said:

"I fear GREED! A whole Attorney and a business-savvy woman. If they just lived their lives and earned an honest living instead of wanting more by scamming and stealing, they’d have been good. From living lavishly in SA to being broke and arrested in a foreign country, just wow!"

iam_insta_forr wrote:

"They spent years stealing millions from black women just to end up broke and in jail."

thobeka_skosana posted:

"Bet they regret leaving SA."

nonkuzuma_ joked:

"At least they will eat for free in prison. No more stealing."

Happy Simelane and Beverly Steyn react to Mel and Peet Viljoen's arrest

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Happy Simelane and Beverly Steyn's reactions to Mel and Peet Viljoen's arrest.

The reality TV stars celebrated the controversial couple's apparent downfall and took to social media with their statements, instantly sparking a heated discussion.

Source: Briefly News