Zandie Khumalo-Gumede says she has accepted her husband, Mhlonishwa "Mhlo" Gumede's second wife,

This comes after a close friend of the couple alleged that Gumede's second wife is Zanele Mbokazi's niece, Nonjabulo Mdluli

Fans of the singer took to her Instagram comment section this week to praise her and applaud her bravery

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede has accepted her husband's second wife.

Source: Instagram

Musician and reality TV star Zandie Khumalo-Gumede has opened up about her husband, Mhloniswa "Mhlo" Gumede's decision to take a second wife.

According to media reports Gumede is taking the late Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's niece Nonjabulo Mdluli.

The singer took to her Instagram account this week to confirm media reports about her polygamous marriage and to welcome her sister's wife.

"Not me writing a song that says "Soze ngama endleleni ye Njabulo yakho" and a few moments later my husband introduces a lady called "Njabulo to me as my sister's wife and his second wife."

"Ziyawushaya ke maduze kade ngavuma. Mnguni ka Phakathwayo sihole singabakho. As long nje ungakhalanga njengalowa baba wangakini eMzumbe but I trust you."

South Africans respond to Zandie's post

@zanelenox replied:

"You are so real and that’s why they can never make me hate you."

@zikhona7040 said:

"Wow what a beautiful voice and beautiful song."

@ntobzanele68 responded:

"Yooo Zandi mfethu. As long as you are really happy. Unesibindi (you are brave) sisi. All the best."

@Ruralzulugirl said:

"You are the realest! I love you."

@Fianoobeng asked:

"Genuine question, what's the need for a second wife? Just curious."

@JeanetYosho said:

"I like the way you embrace isithembu ngakhona. It shows you are 100% a Zulu girl."

@delisile8929 replied:

"Kshuthi ke sorry Zandi mfethu or maybe I should say congratulations. Ey angazi ngithini bakithi" (I don't know what to say).

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede: "I grew up in a polygamous home"

The talented songwriter, Zandie Khumalo-Gumede previously revealed in a statement to Zimoja that she supports iSithembu because she grew up in a polygamous home through her grandfather.

Zandie also revealed that she wants to build the Gumede name, and her husband is the family's leader and head.

She also shared with the publication that she takes direction from her husband, who loves her dearly, and she loves him even more.

"The lobola negotiators from the Gumede's did ask that I leave the door open as a second wife might need to enter at some point," adds the singer.

The publication revealed that the Gumede and Mdluli families met, and a welcoming ceremony took place a few days before Zanele Mbokazi-Khambule died in 2024.

