Zandie Khumalo has called out the African National Congress (ANC) over her estate's power and water cuts

Khumalo shared screenshots from the management in their area, informing them that it would take days for the problems to be resolved

The Ikhwela hitmaker urged Mzansi to do the right thing and vote for other parties, saying people would suffer if they did not vote

Zandie Khumalo is one frustrated citizen, and she is urging others to follow suit. The Afro-pop singer complained about the ANC's service delivery in Pennington, South Coast, and she encouraged people to vote them out.

Zandie Khumalo dragged the ANC for the dismal service delivery in her area, Pennington. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Zandie Khumalo expresses outrage over ANC.

Zandie Khumalo shared that her estate had been without electricity and water for a long time. She shared screenshots from the management informing them that it would take days for the problems to be resolved. Taking out her anger at the African National Congress (ANC), Khumalo went on a rant on Instagram.

"You guys love making us look like fools in front of white people. We have not had electricity since yesterday, and they told us that the water will be finished anytime soon, and they can only fix it on Tuesday.

"Now, these are the messages that we are getting from the Estate group. They are now using this situation to campaign, and it isn't enjoyable for us black people."

Zandie urges Mzansi to vote

The Ikhwela hitmaker's message is clear, vote! She urged Mzansi to do the right thing and take to the polls and give other parties a change. Zandie emphasised that people would suffer if they did not vote.

"You know, ANC, it is tough to defend you guys. We love and support you, but we just can't anymore. But maybe they are correct. Let us go to the polls, and this time, we will vote with our heads and not our hearts because voting with our hearts causes many problems.

"Guys, there are many options on the polls. There is EIF and EFF. If we do not vote, we will again find ourselves in this predicament. We are tired of the ANC treating us like this."

