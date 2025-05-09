Amapiano star Sir Trill is trending on social media for allegedly failing to pay a R2k bill at The Loft Club after partying with his team

The waiter claims Sir Trill promised to pay the R1880 bill the next day, but despite follow-up attempts, the payment was never made

Fans have reacted with mixed opinions, criticising the star for not paying his bill and questioning his professionalism

Amapiano star Sir Trill, who recently made a bold comeback to the music scene, is trending for all the wrong reasons on social media. The star who made headlines after being spotted driving a R4.4 million Mercedes-Benz is allegedly no longer responding to the waiter who served him and his team at a local club.

Sir Trill was called out for allegedly failing to pay his bill at a club. Image: @sirtrill_sa

Sir Trill called out over R2k club bill

Just when you thought you've heard it all! Popular South African musician Sir Trill allegedly failed to pay his bill after a night out with his friends at The Loft Club. According to the waiter who served the star, they agreed that he would pay later after failing to pay his bill of R1880 at the joint.

The star then promised to make the payment the following day. The water alleges that he reached out to the Kwenzakalani hitmaker the following day, but the payment was never made. He added that he reached out to Sir Trill's manager to try and resolve the situation, but nothing came out of that either. Read part of the post below:

"So @SIR_TRILLSA and his team left me with a 2k bill at THE LOFT CLUB on Saturday(03/05/2025). This is how it goes. So Sir Trill and his team came to THE LOFT CLUB on Saturday(03/05/2025), they partied, and now it was time to pay. I then bring the bill to Sir Trill.

"He then failed to pay his bill of R1880,which he promised to deliver, so we made arrangements for him to pay the following day.

"I then reached out to him the following day to get confirmation, and he said he’d check his app, but I didn’t receive the money throughout the day."

Fans react to reports about Sir Trill

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Many blasted Sir Trill for going out to a party with friends when he didn't have enough money to cover the bill.

@realsamuel_m commented:

"One bottle for R1480."

@kasicounsellor wrote:

"Still calling each other 'team”, but struggling to settle a bill of 2k is nasty business. No professionalism whatsoever."

@EmmiieTLO added:

"So he thought the booze was for free ? 🤔 imihlolo ,bekayaphi enganayo imali."

@odedanilo said:

"Going to the club for 1 Hennessy and 6 brutal fruit as a squad is crazy business. not being able to pay that ??? Delusion ke."

@MrStealYourBed added:

"Personally, I would never leave my house just to go buy 1 bottle of Henny and a six pack at a nightclub 😂😂😂"

Briefly News reached out to Sir Trill and his team, and they have not responded yet.

Sir Trill has been accused of allegedly ghosting a waiter after failing to pay his bill. Image: @sirtrill_sa

