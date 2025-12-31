Springboks' Highest-Paid Players of 2025 and How Much They Earned in Total

Playing for the Springboks in 2025 comes with many benefits for the players, as the South African national team retains its position as the best rugby side in the world.

South Africa dominated the season with victories in the Rugby Championship, winning it for the second consecutive year. They also went unbeaten during the end-of-year tour. Rassie Erasmus led the team to victory against Argentina at Wembley Stadium, France in Paris, Italy in Turin, Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, and their last match of the year, which was an emphatic 73-0 victory over Wales in Cardiff.

It was no surprise that many of the Springboks' biggest names featured in the team's Test matches throughout the 2025 season, with several personal records being set. An uneventful incident also occurred during some of the games.

One of the major rewards of representing South Africa in 2025 is the salary earned based on the number of Test appearances each player made this season.

Highest-earning Springboks stars in 2025

As explained in the article on the lowest-earning Springboks stars in 2025, SA rugby players are paid based on the number of Tests they appear in. This also includes a clause requiring players to be part of Rassie Erasmus’ 23-man match-day squad.

Cash N Sport provided a detailed breakdown on their social media page of what each Springboks player earns per game and for being named on the bench.

These earnings do not factor in additional performance bonuses linked to tournaments such as the Rugby Championship, Freedom Cup, Rugby World Cup, and the Nelson Mandela Plate Cup. There was also the Qatar Airways Cup, in which the Boks thrashed the Barbarians.

According to the report, every player receives R118,197.93 per Test match, while those not included in the match-day squad receive a weekly salary of R59,539.

Every player selected in the match-day lineup receives the same payment, regardless of whether they start the match or come on as a substitute.

Consequently, the Springboks with the highest number of appearances in the 2025 Test season top the list for match appearance fees. These amounts exclude club salaries, performance bonuses, and endorsement deals.

Wilco Louw featured in 13 out of the Springboks’ 14 official Test matches in 2025 and is the highest-paid player for the year. He earned a total of R1,536,573.09 through four starting appearances and nine appearances off the bench in the front row.

Malcolm Marx, Ruan Nortje, Cobus Reinach, and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu each featured in 12 Tests this year, with every player earning R1,418,375.16 throughout the season.

The quartet were followed closely on the list by their captain, Siya Kolisi, along with Canan Moodie and Damian de Allende. Each earned R1,300,177.23 after featuring in 11 Tests during 2025.

Remarkably, De Allende spent more time on the field than any other Springbok in 2025. The formidable centre racked up 824 minutes across 11 matches, highlighting his key role in the team’s midfield.

