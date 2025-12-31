Springboks had a successful 2025 season, retaining their spot as the highest-ranked rugby national team in the world

South Africa won the Rugby Championship and also went unbeaten during the end-of-the-year tour in the final stage of 2025

Some Springboks stars earned significantly less than many of their teammates, and we breakdown who made the list and their reported earnings

The South African men's rugby team had a successful run in the 2025 season, as they dominated all the competitions they participated in. However, some of the Springboks stars didn't earn much despite their dominance.

Siya Kolisi lifts the Rugby Championship trophy following The Rugby Championship match between South Africa Springboks and Argentina at Allianz Stadium in London, England. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

In the Rugby Championship, the Springboks defeated Argentina in their final match of the competition to win the title. During the end-of-year tour, they went unbeaten, beating Argentina at Wembley Stadium, France at the Stade de France in Paris, Italy in Turin, Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, and Wales in Cardiff.

The victories in both tournaments raked in funds for the Springboks stars who represented South Africa in the competitions. However, some players didn't earn a substantial amount like others.

Lowest-earning Springboks stars in 2025

Springbok players are compensated on a per-Test basis, with payments made only to those selected in Rassie Erasmus’ 23-man match-day squad.

Based on the most recent figures shared by Cash N Sport, a South African sports finance platform, on their official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter), every Springboks star earns in excess of R118,000 per game, specifically R118,197.93.

It should be noted, however, that this amount does not factor in additional performance bonuses linked to competitions such as the Nelson Mandela Plate, Freedom Cup, the Rugby Championship, or the Rugby World Cup. Players who are not part of the match-day squad reportedly receive a weekly salary of R59,539.

The number of times a player is picked has a direct impact on their earnings, with limited appearances resulting in lower match fees. Using that framework, we identify the Springboks who earned the least from selections in 2025.

Makazole Mapimpi tops the list of lowest earners in the Springboks squad in 2025 after playing in just one Test this season. He received R118,197.93 for that match.

Makazole Mapimpi ranked amongst the lowest-earning Springboks stars in 2025. Photo: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Just like Mapimpi, Salmaan Moerat and Evan Roos are also on the list after appearing in just one match for Erasmus' side in 2025, earning the same amount.

Jean-Luc du Preez featured only once for the Springboks during the 2025 campaign, with that appearance coming in the season opener against the Barbarians, a fixture that does not carry official Test status.

Players sidelined by injury are not part of this list. Elrigh Louw, Deon Fourie, Trevor Nyakane, Cameron Hanekom, and Frans Malherbe were all omitted from consideration after suffering long-term injuries that ruled them out for the entire season.

