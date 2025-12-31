The Springboks capped an exceptional year with an 86% winning rate, dominating major tournaments including the Rugby Championship and Outgoing Quilter Nations Series

Former World Rugby Player of the Year Bryan Habana hailed Rassie Erasmus’ squad as the greatest Springbok team ever, praising their strategy, cohesion, and performance

The team’s success is attributed to Erasmus’ visionary leadership, innovative coaching staff, and players’ deep understanding of their roles

2025 was a year in which the Springboks achieved an 86% winning rate and delivered a series of top-notch performances. The team ended the year at the pinnacle of world rugby rankings.

South Africa had an outstanding season, suffering defeat in only two matches: against the Wallabies at Ellis Park and a disappointing loss to long-time rivals, the All Blacks, at Eden Park. From there, the Springboks went on a remarkable run, retaining the Rugby Championship and dominating all opponents during the Outgoing Quilter Nations Series in November.

This incredible streak of results has earned them widespread praise from the rugby community, including Springboks legend and former World Rugby Player of the Year Bryan Habana. Habana, who was part of the 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning squad, described Rassie Erasmus’ team as the greatest Springbok side of all time.

Bryan Habana praises Rassie Erasmus’

Habana, an icon of the game who earned 124 test caps for South Africa between 2004 and 2016, said the current Springbok team was the best collective the nation has ever had.

“In my opinion, it’s easily the best Springbok team we have ever had. Any success is not just one-directional,” he told News24.

He explained that Rassie Erasmus took over after a period of misalignment and challenges within South African rugby. Erasmus, Habana said, probably did not receive as much support as he should have. Despite this, he implemented a fundamental plan that gave players a clear understanding of what was required to reach their current level. The strategy extended across the organisation, helping young players develop while ensuring experienced players understood their roles and responsibilities.

Habana added that Erasmus never remained stagnant by repeating the same methods. Instead, he brought in exceptional expertise, initially with Jacques Nienaber and later Daan Human, which contributed significantly to the Springboks’ scrummaging power. He also highlighted the contributions of Tony Brown, Felix Jones, and Jerry Flannery, noting the alignment between international rugby structures and a forward-thinking coaching team.

Team unity at the heart of Springboks’ success

Habana praised the players for understanding their individual contributions and the importance of working for the greater good of the team. He said the squad had a strong grasp of the significance of winning and what the Springboks represent to the entire nation, especially when they succeed on the international stage.

“This team has a phenomenal understanding of how important winning is and what the Springboks mean to the whole of South Africa,” Habana said.

With a combination of visionary leadership, tactical expertise, and a deep sense of unity, the Springboks have cemented their place as one of the greatest rugby teams in history.

