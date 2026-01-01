South African award-winning singer Naledi Aphiwe recently spoke about people cutting each other off in the New Year

An online user shared a screenshot of the Romeo and Juliet hitmaker's reactions to people cutting each other off

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Naledi Aphiwe's words

Naledi Aphiwe spoke on people cutting each other off. Image: @naledi_aphiwe

Source: Instagram

Bathong instead of starting the year in a blissful and clean state. The popular singer and songwriter Naledi Aphiwe decided to choose violence over peace.

On Wednesday, 31 December 2025, an online user @Magokgoale_1 shared a screenshot of the award-winning star, commenting on people who are always cutting other people who have been of their lives when a New Year begins.

Naledi Aphiwe shared how some people's bank balances wouldn't even buy a knife, but they are adamant about cutting other people off. This post left many in awe of the 19-year-old star's sense of humour.

Some even laughed at how she always chooses violence whenever she addresses some issues on social media.

She wrote:

"Your bank balance can't even buy a knife, and you are planning to cut people off in 2026."

Netizens react to Naledi Aphiwe's rant

Shortly after the screenshot of Naledi Aphiwe's reactions to people cutting others off went viral on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Thuli_kaNtuli said:

"My emotional knife is less expensive. I'm still cutting them off."

@DtalksZA7 wrote:

"Violence!!! 😂😂😂We are not using a knife to cut them off😂that is a crime."

@SchwarzKernel commented:

"Cocomelon takes no prisoners per usual."

@MoeketsiMotaun responded:

"It's a planning phase. Implementation comes into effect as soon as the bank balance blossoms."

@325C_K replied:

"Wow. Hectic. The family chat group must be wild."

@Nolwazieh_m stated:

"No this kid is insane."

@malcolmt_k joked:

"I wanted to cut this one off, but now the money for the scissor or knife is the one he owes me."

@Dartte__45 wrote:

"This is funny for apartment people, in the villages and city slums, you just go to the neighbour's and get a knife, jokes have target demographics."

Naledi Aphiwe shares she misses Chris Brown

Briefly News previously reported that Singer Naledi Aphiwe has Mzansi buzzing after revealing that she misses American star Chris Brown. Naledi shared the same stage with Chris Brown when he toured South Africa last year.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Naledi Aphiwe shared a photo of her and Chris hugging. The picture was taken when Naledi met the Under The Influence singer for the first time when he toured South Africa last year.

Naledi explained that she missed the singer so much that she was crying. Naledi Aphiwe went on to flex that the post was more of a reminder that she had met Chris Brown in real life than letting the world know that she misses him.

Source: Briefly News