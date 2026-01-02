A Woolworths store left South Africans amazed by how quickly they moved on from the festive season

A customer shopping at the South African grocery store gave people a look at the latest promotions they've come up with

Online users should thoughts after seeing Woolworths' latest campaign soon after December

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A lady posted a TikTok video on 01 January 2025 showing people that Woolworths was already moving past Christmas and New Year's. The lady posted a video of the display that she found at Woolworths that caught online users' attention.

A TikTok video of Woolworths' new display for next season ruffled some feathers. Image: @nats_1989_11 / TikTok / Halden Krog / Getty Images

Source: UGC

The TikTok video of the woman received thousands of likes from online users. People commented on the video discussing how Woolworths was on the ball when it comes to developing product ranges by season.

In a TikTok video, a woman @nats_1989_11 posted about Woolworths and their latest effort to get customers to embrace the next holiday. After Christmas and New Year's, the popular grocery store was already promoting another upcoming holiday. The woman posted the TikTok after finding a Valentine's Day display at Woolworths. The Valentine's Day products were already available for 14 February 2026.

South Africans were stunned by a Valentine's Day display in January. Image: Alleksana

Source: UGC

South Africa divided over Woolworths

People discussed their thoughts on Woolies' clip by @nats_1989_11 when it comes to moving from one holiday to the next. Some people argued the grocery store was encouraging overconsumption. Watch the video of the Woolworths promotion and read people's comments below:

Kim🤭 said:

"How do they prepare for Valentine's when we're waiting for the clearance sale of their Christmas goodies😬"

MOLEBATSI remarked:

"We just arrived bathong 😭"

Sanet wrote:

"15 Feb they’ll be busy with Easter eggs."

a saved black girl ✞ 🎀 added:

"Mary’s stitches haven’t even healed, she’s still recovering from labour😩 why are we in a hurry?"

keyenaola1 wrote:

"They assumed their diligent customers have sorted back to school so they on to the next one🤣"

CoolKidontheBlock84 added:

"We are still waiting for our partners to re-emerge from Festive, we don't know if they are coping back."

🎃💋P U M P K I N💋🎃 said:

"Everyone’s already over this year, they want it to be finished."

berry twinkle added:

"I don't see y'all complaining when they put up Christmas stuff from November."

BothmaEdge wondered;

"Can we live in the moment for once Woolworths. It's the FIRST of January and you already pushing valentine's. Your profits are never enough 😳"

Hk was frustrated:

"Woolworths, at one time, you were so different. Now it's just greed. You're following the likes of every other retailer...Give people a break. Surely you made millions in December with some products that are 10k 🙄

H E R M O M was amused:

"Retail year planning doesn't play, Christmas deco up in Oct, down on the 29, 30th back to school, first Valentine's 🤣"

Chef Lelo said:

"Woolworths has reached crazy levels of capitalism."

MizzLAA remarked:

"At least they haven't put out the Easter Eggs yet."

Other Briefly News stories about Woolworths

A person shopping at Woolworths was stunned after seeing how much lobster cost per kilogram.

People were impressed by the massive Woolworths sale, which a woman found and shared.

Women from the UK shared their thoughts on Woolworths goodies in a TikTok video.

Source: Briefly News