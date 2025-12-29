“Much More Experimental”: British Women Rave About Woolworths' Unique Offerings

Two British women from the United Kingdom captured the moment they visited a Woolworths store in Cape Town

They saw various items on the shelves that both intrigued them and had them wondering about the unique flavours

A few local social media users gathered in the comment section and shared their opinions and suggestions

Two young British women, one of them named Giselle, were in awe of what Woolworths in Cape Town had to offer. They likened their shopping experience to a similar store in the United Kingdom, Marks & Spencer (M&S), but found the South African one to be much better.

Giselle took to her TikTok account on 26 December 2025, exploring the aisles and spotting the most expensive items on the shelves, such as the R10 000 8kg prosciutto, as well as wagyu beef biltong and Norwegian salmon. The women also saw koeksisters and other local sweet treats and snacks. While some of the items raised eyebrows, others made their mouths water.

After passing the various porridges, Giselle said:

"A moment of appreciation for their granola section. It's actually insane. They're so much more experimental than the UK."

People comment on UK women's Woolworths experience

Members of the online community took to the comment section to express their thoughts about the trip to Woolworths.

@ash_kader suggested in the comments:

"You must try their honey and mustard pretzel flats. They are amazing. The best I have ever had."

@nix2472 wrote under the post:

"Woolies is tops. If you buy biltong or droëwors, get them from a butchery."

@lando.norris.is.f1_wdc said to the women:

"Going to Woolies and not getting Chuckles is criminal, but you have the best Dairy Milk selection. I’d kill to have The Marvellous creations one (it got discontinued)."

@nikkiswiftie3 stated to the public:

"Woolworths has the best ice cream ever! It is not like normal ice cream, it's like 50 times better."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Giselle's account below:

