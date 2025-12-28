A person who was shopping at Woolworths posted a video about a product that cut their eye because of its massive price tag

The TikTok video of an interesting Woolworths offering received attention on social media

People shared their thoughts after seeing the price tag for a type of seafood

Woolworths prices once again left a South African stunned. A person who was shopping at posted a video after discovering an interesting product for sale.

Woolworths sells lobster, and a woman is stunned by the price in a TikTok video.

The video of the wood seafood's price tag received likes from online users. The TikTok video showing a Woolworths product that costs an arm and a leg left people buzzing.

A TikTok video by @kai-roche showed that Woolworths stocked lobster for sale. The South African store was selling single rock lobsters, and she picked up one that was priced at R600. The person who was in Woolworths was stunned after noticing the high price.

Lobster is a luxury seafood, and according to Selina Wamucii, lobster costs from R610.59 to more than ZAR 915.89 per kg. Originally, lobster was primarily consumed by servants, prisoners the lower class in general in the US between the 1700s-1800s. Lobsteranywhere was available in abundance in Colonial America, and lobster had a stigma as the cockroach of the sea and was used as fertiliser or bait. The seafood was so common that its presence on a property was a sign of poverty. Lobster only became a fine dining protein in the 1880s and 1910s.

Woolworths prices often go viral for being high.

South Africa stunned by cost of lobster at Woolworths

Many people thought that the video by @kai_roche of the person's reaction to the Woolworths lobster tail price was relatable. Online users also added their comments of disbelief over the price tag. Watch the video of the lobster tail and read the comments below:

Ayton Aynsley was stunned by the Woolworths seafood

"The buyer at Woolies is out of a job, annerkant befok 😂"

CROESER FRESH PRODUCE🇿🇦 argued that lobster is generally expensive:

"But that is the normal price."

gel was still stunned by the price point:

"Woolies prices are a joke😭"

Talele wrote:

"Woolworths food is bang average, just presented in a very distinguished way, so it's easy on the eyes, we eat with our eyes, you know."

HON ASHBOY joked:

"Woolies is saying you must be honoured to shop there🤣😂🤣😂"

Osiris thought the price was justified:

"That is how much crayfish costs 😂🤣🤣😂 it's not Woolworths. It is us who can't afford it."

Penny ♧ joked about the cost of the lobster:

"Unless that thing is gonna help me find Nemo and Dory, lobster ain't all that 😔😭"

