A young man tried to add to the Vusi Cata Matlala Woolworths bags trend after calling them his money bags

The alleged crime boss testified in an Ad Hoc Committee, alleging he delivered money to former Minister of Police Bheki Cele

South Africans turned the Woolworths money bag moment into a meme, and one TikTokker tried to joke along in a video

People were divided over a man's TikTok video about the Woolworths bag controversy. Vusi Cat Matlala's admission to using Woolworths bags in alleged corruption stunned Mzansi.

Woolies stores switched to their bags overnight following the link to the notorious Vusi Cat Matlala. A young man's TikTok video about the Woolworths money bag did not land for some.

In a video on TikTok, @nenezaboss was taking a walk with a black Woolworths bag. He showed that the shopping bag was full of money in reference to Vusi Cat Matlala's Madlanga Commission Woolies money bag testimony.

South Africans flooded social media with jokes about the Woolworths bag being used as a money bag for corrupt exchanges. Briefly News reported on a man who created an outfit inspired by the Woolworths bag hype. @nenezaboss tickled some of the wrong way. The swing comes after Woolworths distanced itself from Vusi Cat's comments by changing the colours of their shopping bags immediately. In addition, Witness D, a whistleblower, was gunned down after testifying in the Madlanga Commission.

South Africa split over Woolworths bag joke

While some thought the video by @nenezaboss was humorous, others were less impressed. People complained that joking about corruption helps to normalise it. Watch the video that ruffled some feathers below:

trash boat applauded Woolworths:

"Woolworths did well by separating themselves from Cat's statement....this case is far from over."

_roseyofficial was not impressed by the man:

"Why are ya'll doing this?💔 People are dying, and corruption is at its peak."

krum wrote:

"Someone died, bro, cool, but we glorify crime instead of being appalled by it."

rat🐀🧀 made reference to a witness to died:

"Y'all out here making jokes when one of the witnesses just got unalived in front of his wife and kids😔 SIES."

Aviwe wrote:

"Just heard they changed the colour of the Woolies bag."

TOXIC T said:

"And then the phara's found out about this, all the Woolies bags are in trouble ☠️"

Phumzile.Manzini💜 was amused:

"Cat Matlala I jus can't prove it 😂😂 "

oteamanena✝️ added:

"I don't think it's safe to hold that in South Africa."

Olivia wrote:

"Yoh ay kuse kude phambili kule country🚮every useless thing is a joke whilst corruption is praised."

PEGGY_MAPONYA said:

"Ngicela uR500 angeke ngibize amapjoyisa🥺."

