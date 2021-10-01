A lady was left crying out of laughter after her sister burnt the dinner to smithereens and was totes casual about it

It is sacrilege in Mzansi to burn boerwors! One social media user was left crying after her sister incinerated what was meant to be their dinner.

Taking to social media with evidence, social media user @msmorifi made it known that her sis should never be left alone in the kitchen ever again.

@msmorifi sister was meant to cook dinner, but she cremated it instead. Leaving the house to do her thing, @msmorifi’s sis let her momma know that the meat might need a little sprucing, lol.

@msmorifi posted:

“My sister cooked and left the house. Once she was outside, she sent my mom this message ”

Mzansi peeps could not believe their eyes. The sight of the meat had them, but it was the “trim the edge” part that ended them.

People took to the comment section to share their thoughts:

@GreatWhyte23 told their story:

“I laugh but this is what my younger brother used to do.

“Then he'd eat bread ena.

“Till the day everyone got take-aways and he came back from ko strateng faced by his burnt food. No bread.”

@amandaa_mzolo was cry-laughing:

“She makes it sound like a natural thing nje"I'm done cooking just trim the meat before eating kodwa"

@TshepoMohasoane was shook:

@Cuttie_Bellaa thought what her momma would have done, yoh:

