Four men were rescued after their ski-boat became trapped at the edge of the Grootdraai Dam spillway, narrowly avoiding a 40-metre plunge

Emergency crews coordinated a high-risk operation to bring the men to safety

Authorities praised the swift response and urged boaters to exercise extreme caution near strong currents and spillways

The National Sea Rescue Institute reported a high risk rescue at a Mpumalanga Dam. Image: NSRI website

A potentially fatal boating incident at the Grootdraai Dam near Standerton was narrowly avoided on Monday, 29 December 2025. Emergency services prevented a ski-boat from being swept over a 40-metre spillway into the Vaal River.

According to the South African Daily, four men were rescued in a high-risk operation after their ski-boat became trapped in fast-flowing water at the edge of the dam wall. The men were clinging to the stern of the vessel when police divers raised the alarm shortly after 7 pm.

The rescue

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), officials at the Department of Water and Sanitation opened three sluice gates at the spillway, reducing overflow pressure and preventing the boat from being dragged over the edge.

“This decision played a critical role in keeping the casualties alive,” the NSRI said,

Multiple emergency services personnel were already on the scene but were unable to reach the men due to the extreme conditions at the dam wall.

NSRI crews from Witbank and Gauteng were immediately activated, travelling more than 140 kilometres each to reach the remote site. NSRI Witbank station commander Travis Clack led the water rescue, launching a rescue craft several kilometres upstream and navigating through strong winds and heavy currents toward the spillway.

Faced with a narrow margin for error, the team opted for a calculated rescue-line approach rather than attempting to manoeuvre directly alongside the trapped boat.

“We realised we would only get one chance so we instructed all four men to grab the line and hold on tight,”said Clack

A buoyed rescue line was thrown to the men, all wearing life jackets. The rescue craft then reversed away from the spillway, pulling them into safer water before bringing them aboard. All four men were safely rescued and assessed by paramedics, with none sustaining injuries.

Authorities have urged boaters to exercise extreme caution, particularly in areas with strong currents and limited escape options.

NSRI Calls for heightened child water safety

The National Sea Rescue Institute has renewed calls for greater vigilance around children near water, following a rise in drowning and water-related emergencies during the festive season.NSRI spokesperson Andrew Ingram warned that drowning incidents often occur silently and can unfold in seconds, making constant supervision essential. He expressed concern over the number of serious incidents reported during the holiday period, prompting the organisation to appeal for increased caution from parents and caregivers.

Four men were rescued from a 40-metre fall from the Grootdraai Dam spillway into the Vaal River. Image: Ellen Laurer/ Getty Images

Other drowning tragedies reported by Briefly News

Previously, Briefly News reported that a teenage boy from Sonderwater in Sebokeng, Emfuleni, died after bravely rescuing a friend who was struggling in the water during a fishing outing. According to reports, the group of friends were fishing when one of them slipped into a nearby stream and began to drown. The teenager jumped in and managed to pull his friend to safety. However, as he attempted to climb back onto the riverbank, he lost his footing and was swept into the water. His body was discovered two days later in an area outside Boitumelo. Emergency Management Services confirmed his death at the scene.

Three women have died after being swept away by rising river waters near the Middelburg Dam in Mpumalanga, prompting the South African Police Service (SAPS) to open an inquest into the incident. Their bodies were recovered following an intensive search operation that began after police received reports of a possible drowning at around 1 pm. Rescue teams were initially able to save three other women who managed to cling to tree branches, preventing them from being carried away by the fast-moving water. The search for the remaining victims was later suspended due to severe weather conditions, but resumed the following day, when the three bodies were found. According to SAPS, the six women had gone to the river near Towers Bridge on the old Belfast Road at the foot of the Middelburg Dam, for prayer.

