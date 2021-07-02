Raw and Unfiltered: Babes Wodumo Leaves Mzansi Howling in Viral Video

South African media personality Babes Wodumo has once again proven that she does not care what people think

The dancer and singer left Mzansi in stitches when a video of her roasting someone while on live stream was shared

Many social media users were impressed by how Babes has remained her true self despite the fame

Babes Wodumo is known for speaking her mind, no matter the consequences. The dancer recently left Mzansi in stitches after a viral video of her made the rounds on social media.

Babes Wodumo was caught on video throwing major shade at someone. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

The footage shows Babes and her friends chatting to fans via a live stream.

During the stream, someone demanded that Babes pay back money she owes her. An irate Babes put the woman on blast and explained that she wanted money from a makeup session she did with her months ago.

Clearly annoyed by the woman, Babes went on to berate her, much to the amusement of the friends around her.

Social media users were, surprisingly, not upset at Babes for her behaviour as it really is on brand for Babes.

@nyokogift said:

“Babes bathong... she’s gone.”

@zanele_xp said:

“I love her.”

@nompilo_beryl said:

“Babes is such a free spirit and she just doesn’t care! I love that for her.”

Babes Wodumo has been in the limelight in recent days after she gave birth and debuted her new reality show. She dropped a lot of bombshells on the show and left many talking about her.

Babes Wodumo reveals that friends did not want her to get married

Briefly News reported that Babes made a lot of revelations on the debut of her new show with Mampintsha, Uthando Lodumo. In one of the scenes, Babes revealed that her friends were not happy about her marriage.

According to Babes, many of them felt that she would not be the same after tying the knot. They were also worried that they would not be able to get free drinks and expensive champagne any more.

Babes expressed that she was surprised by the reception she received because she had thought they would have been happy for her. She reassured them that she would not abandon them after getting married and that they would still be getting their expensive drinks.

