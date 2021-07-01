South African media personality, Babes Wodumo, admitted in her reality show Uthando Lodumo that her friends were initially not happy about her marrying Mampintsha

Their concerns were purely selfish, however, as they were worried about losing their benefits from knowing the starlet, Babes says

It seems all is well now as Babes reassured them that marriage would not change her and they would still be living their best lives

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Babes Wodumo made a lot of revelations on the debut of her new show with Mampintsha, Uthando Lodumo. In one of the scenes, Babes revealed that her friends were not happy about her marriage.

Babes Wodumo admitted that her friends were not happy with her marriage. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

According to Babes, many of them felt that she would not be the same after tying the knot.

They were also worried that they would not be able to get free drinks and expensive champagne any more.

Babes expressed that she was surprised by the reception she received because she had thought they would have been happy for her. She reassured them that she would not abandon them after getting married and that they would still be getting their expensive drinks.

To add to her woes, Babes still has to deal with her over-the-top mother-in-law.

Mampintsha’s mother Zama Gumede lashes out at Babes Wodumo once again

Briefly News previously reported that Mampintsha's mum once again lashed out at Babes Wodumo and her son. Speaking to the Daily Sun, Zama Gumede said that she was not informed about her grandchild’s birth.

She told the publication that the couple did not inform her that they had given birth to a son.

“I heard it from strangers. What I said on that video was true and I’ll stand by it. But if there’s really a son, I hope to see him one day and hold him as he’s my grandson.”

The chaos all started when the elderly woman hurled insults at Babes and her family over how she was treated at their wedding. She went on to accuse Babes of being a liar and faking her pregnancy.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za